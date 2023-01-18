ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charmco, WV

Cavaliers halt skid with home win over Meadow Bridge

By Michael Goddard
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
CHARCMO (WVDN) – Greenbrier West ended their longest losing streak since the 2015 season with a 73-35 home win over the Meadow Bridge Wildcats on Friday, Jan. 13. After a season-opening win over Richwood, the Cavaliers had dropped six straight games.

The Cavaliers got off to a blistering start behind some inspired play from senior Matthew Thomas. Thomas, usually the defensive spark plug that head coach Jared Robertson interjects for instant energy, ignited the Cavalier offense with 10 first quarter points. Thomas knocked down two 3-pointers and dropped in two mid-range jumpers to the delight of the home crowd.

Dale Boone added five points in the quarter, helping West jump out to a 22-7 first quarter lead.

Brycen Sawyers led the way for the Wildcats with 5 first quarter points.

The two squads played an even second quarter, registering 14 points each. Boone led the Cavaliers with 5 points. Senior Conner Mullins added 7 points for the Wildcats. Greenbrier West led 36-21 at halftime.

Tanner Hagy took control for Greenbrier West in the third quarter with 7 points. Senior Michael Kanode added 5 points, with Boone knocking down a 3. The Cavaliers outpaced Meadow Bridge 19-7 in the third quarter to take a commanding 55-26 lead heading into the final period.

Braydon McClung heated up in the final frame, scoring 6 points on 3-5 shooting. Boone hit his fourth 3 of the game, one in each quarter, and finished the night by leading West with 16 points. Sophomore big-man Asher Barclay had 4 points and three rebounds in the quarter. Sharp-shooting junior Damian Dixon knocked down a 3 as well.

For the first time all season, the Cavaliers had five players in double-digits. In addition to Boone’s 16, Hagy tallied 12 points, Kanode and Thomas had 11 points each and McClung dropped in 10.

Sawyers was the lone scorer for Meadow bridge in the fourth quarter with 7 points. Sawyers led all scorers in the game with a 20-point effort.

Greenbrier West improves to 2-6 and traveled to Midland Trail on Tuesday. Meadow Bridge, 3-8, is not scheduled to play again until January 27 when they host Pocahontas County. A game site will be determined later.

MB:   7   14   7    7 – 35

GW: 22  14  19 18 – 73

Meadow Bridge – Brycen Sawyers 20, Connor Mullins 7, Blake Bennett 5, Dakota Hayes 3. Totals: 13 7-17 35.

Greenbrier West – Dale Boone 16, Tanner Hagy 12, Matthew Thomas 11, Michael Kanode 11, Brayden McClung 10, Damian Dixon 5, Asher Barclay 4, Kadin Parker 2, Chris Davis 2. Totals: 28 8-14 73.

3-pointers – MB: 2 (Hayes, Mullins); GW: 9 (Boone 4, Hagy 2, Dixon, Thomas 2)

