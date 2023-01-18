ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Anne Hathaway’s ‘Eileen’ Is Dark, Explosive, and Has One Helluva Ending

Eileen’s first image is through a car windshield as the vehicle’s interior fills with smoke. Consider that haze a multifaceted metaphor—for pent-up desire, lethal suffocation, and liberating concealment—as well as a potential case of the Chekhov gun principle.That said, a real firearm also plays a part in William Oldroyd’s adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh’s book of the same name, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film interweaves elements from his prior Lady Macbeth, Todd Haynes’ Carol, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and various 1940s noirs and 1950s melodramas into something sultry, sinister, and wholly surprising.In snowy 1960s...
‘Theater Camp’ Is a Comedy Gift From God (and Ben Platt) to Musical Geeks

There’s a specific audience for the movie Theater Camp. It’s demographic who prays every morning in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Patti LuPone for the most important things in life: that the high school theater director will finally listen and produce Songs of a New World instead of Footloose for the spring musical; that they’ll transfer that West End production of Dreamgirls already; and, of course, that they’ll find their community, the people who understand these priorities.That audience was abundantly present at the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere Saturday night in Park City, a crowd clearly...
Aubrey Plaza gives 'SNL' tour

During her "Saturday Night Live" monologue, Aubrey Plaza, talked about being a former NBC Page and gave a tour of the studio.
