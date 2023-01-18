ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Kanye’s Lawyers Want To Run Ads To Cut Ties With Him

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybRV2_0kInQ3iy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GowyS_0kInQ3iy00

Source: MEGA / Getty

The dropping of Kanye West continues. His lawyers are looking to cut ties with him and are considering newspaper advertisements to let him know.

As spotted on TMZ , the Chicago, Illinois native is about to get some more bad news in the very near future. According to the celebrity gossip website Greenberg Traurig, LLP will no longer represent the creative with regards to his legal matters. It seems the firm has had more than their fair share of his bizarre antics. On Friday, Jan. 13 they filed paperwork asking District Judge Analisa Torres for an extension to be withdrawn from a case. They say there has been “a breakdown in communication” as they have tried to inform Kanye that they plan on no longer representing him. They also make reference to him ghosting them when he “deactivated the phone number previously used to contact him.”

In addition to the extension, they also asked the judge for permission to use “alternative means” to notify West that he is no longer their client. More specifically, running two advertisements in Los Angeles newspapers as per the filing. “Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order,” the firm wrote.

Furthermore, Greenberg Traurig, LLP “has dispatched process servers to the addresses it previously knew Ye to frequent, and has exhausted all methods of contacting Ye to arrange for service, including through Ye’s legal representatives and through Ye directly.” They also mention that Kanye’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, “has documented similar unsuccessful attempts to serve Ye.”

Photo: Revolt

The post Kanye’s Lawyers Want To Run Ads To Cut Ties With Him appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Who Is Bianca Censori? What to Know About Kanye West’s Alleged New Wife

It looks like Kanye West has moved on from Kim Kardashian. Nearly two months after his divorce from the reality star was finalized, Ye has reportedly found love again. TMZ broke the news on Jan. 13 that the rapper reportedly tied the knot with a mystery woman named Bianca Censori.
The Independent

Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
thesource.com

Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is once again a married man. The superstar rapper and designer reportedly wed Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca. A source stated, “She’s pretty. and Kim hates pretty...
Lite 98.7

Look Inside Pete Davidson’s “Disgusting” $1.29 Million NY Condo

No comedian had a bigger 2022 than Pete Davidson. He left SNL, started dating Kim Kardashian, starred in a slasher movie, got in a very public feud with Kanye West, split up with Kim, is possibly dating Emily Ratajkowski, and ended up one of the top 10 most Googled celebrities of the year. He also listed his “disgusting” apartment for sale – his word, not mine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
RadarOnline

Rapper Tyga Accused Of Owing $1.3 Million After Allegedly Missing Payments On Lamborghini & Bentley

Tyga's woes over his whips never seem to end. The Taste rapper is accused of owing $1.3 million stemming from a lawsuit he blew off that claimed he missed payments on two of his high-end cars, RadarOnline.com has discovered. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Choice Motors Credit has demanded Tyga (real name: Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson) cough up the money they were awarded as part of a 2016 lawsuit over a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and 2014 Bentley Mulsanne.The company was awarded a default judgment and are ready to collect. Not only has he been required to cover those initial...
RadarOnline

Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Pleads With Judge For Extra Time To Track Down Disgraced Ex-Billionaire In $4.5 Million Battle, Hours After Mogul Was Spotted In Beverly Hills

Kanye West’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John has rushed back to the court pleading for three more months to try and serve the disgraced musician with his $4.5 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, St. John was in court this week asking for another extension on service. In December, St. John sued West accusing him of breaching an agreement they had. The business manager said he was hired in March 2022 by West who agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k for his work. However, St. John said he was only paid...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes After Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer

Sending a message? While all eyes are back on Kanye West following news of his secret ceremony with Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seemed to hint at how she's been doing."Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post to her Instagram Story. "Keep doing you."The second post read, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."KIM KARDASHIAN LOOKS UNBOTHERED AS SHE DONS SKIMPY BATHING SUIT IN SAUNA AFTER EX KANYE WEST SPOTTED WITH NEW WOMAN — PICSThe Kardashians star appears to only be looking ahead after...
StyleCaster

Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
RadarOnline

Brandy Fighting Ex-Housekeeper’s Demand For Extra $87k Weeks After Singer Settled Discrimination Battle

Brandy has rushed back to court in her lawsuit brought by her ex-housekeeper — and the singer has objected to paying the woman an additional $87k weeks after settling their dispute, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brandy has demanded her ex-employee Maria Elizabeth Castaneda’s demand for attorney fees be denied. As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, Brandy and Maria reached a settlement where the singer agreed to pay $40k to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.The 60-year-old housekeeper worked for Brandy from September 2002 to February 2022. Her work was done out of the entertainer’s Calabasas mansion....
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”

Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
UTAH STATE
People

Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service

The rapper was required to complete 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal, and now has until March 1 to do so Cardi B has been given an extra month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York. The "Wap" rapper, 30, was photographed on Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court, where she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service. "Personally and...
QUEENS, NY
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Eats With Mystery Woman As He’s Photographed For 1st Time In Weeks

Kanye West, 45, was seen with a mystery woman on January 9, marking the first time the rapper appeared in public in weeks. Ye and the blonde woman were pictured chatting it up while enjoying a meal inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. TMZ reported that the duo “seemed quite comfortable together,” fueling speculation that this still-unidentified woman is Kanye’s new romantic companion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
netflixjunkie.com

The Mysterious Case of Kanye West! Who is The Strange Blonde Woman and What Ye is Up To Right Now?

Kanye West has provided the internet with enough drama to sustain a few months. But it is perhaps not enough for him. Ye has apparently made such extensive use of his right to free speech that he makes America’s gorge rise every time he spells words. Yeezus singer’s open confrontation of his love for Hitler and Nazis was so provocative that within the first week of New Year, he had to go MIA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

The Kardashians Are Reportedly “Nervous” About Kanye’s Rumored Marriage

According to rumors, Kanye West married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in January — even if they don’t have the legal papers (or marriage certificate) to back it up. There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the couple, so much so that even the Kardashian family is reportedly a little lost. “They don’t know what it is,” a source told Page Six on Jan. 18, referring to West and Censori’s rumored wedding.
K97.5

LO Down: Kanye West Allegedy Is Married To Former Yeezy Brand Architect

  Gotcha! Rumor has it that Ye’ formally known as Kanye West has officially moved on from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. the former couple have only been divorced officially for two months. Fans were initially worried about the safety of Kanye due to him being missing in action on social media over the past few weeks. […]
thesource.com

Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori In Private Wedding Ceremony

Kanye has been extremely quiet since he was “canceled” in November for his anti-Semitic remarks and praise for Hitler and the Nazis. Ye ducked off for a while, even his business partner was having trouble locating the rapper/fashion designer. However, it was recently discovered that Ye had gotten re-married, and was even spotted with a wedding ring and with his new wife at a restaurant.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy