ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Man charged with threatening to kill neighbors

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsN66_0kInQ2qF00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area Regional Police arrested Joseph John Walsh, 49, on allegations he threatened tenants of his apartment building after finding cat feces outside his door Tuesday.

Walsh, of 320 Warren St., Apt. 1, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on four counts each of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $45,000 bail.

Walsh told police he has been off his psychiatric medications for more than a month and had not been able to get them refilled.

Police responded to the apartment building on a report a man, identified as Walsh, was making threats and acting disorderly just before 11 p.m, according to court records.

Several tenants of the building told police Walsh was slamming items, banging and screaming he was going to harm and murder them, including threatening to stab one person, court records say.

Walsh told police the feud with other tenants has been ongoing and it escalated when he found cat feces outside his door.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Alleged drug dealer accused of causing fatal overdose

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say an accused drug dealer has been charged for allegedly causing a fatal fentanyl overdose in Lackawanna County. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Ontario Street in Peckville for a drug overdose around 11 p.m. on September 3, 2022. EMS were on the scene and attempted to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for fugitive suspect

Watsontown, Pa. — The Watsontown Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 35-year-old fugitive wanted on felony charges. Police are attempting to locate Rick Waugaman of Milton. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5-foot, 11-inches, 200-pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Watsontown Police have six arrest warrants for Waugaman for numerous felony, misdemeanor, and other related offenses. He was charged on Jan. 13 for fleeing police in Watsontown and is also facing charges for harassment, illegal possession of firearms, resisting arrest, and stalking in three separate incidents in November, according to court records. If you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
WATSONTOWN, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of avoiding arrest by running out window

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
PITTSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man arrested after police investigate claims of shooting

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing misdemeanors charges after allegedly calling Lycoming County Emergency Services claiming someone had shot at him. Multiple units from the Williamsport Bureau of Police arrived near the 100 block of West Third Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Once in the area, police located the caller, who then claimed he was being followed. Mikahil Gregory Jones, 31, of Williamsport said a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man hospitalized after baseball bat assault

South Williamsport, Pa. — A South Williamsport man is facing assault charges after he allegedly struck a man in the head with a baseball bat. Police said Troy Edgar Bower was angry following an argument with another man on Oct. 26 in the 400 block of Curtin Street, police said. After a cooling-off period in which Bower and the victim separated, he returned and struck the man with a baseball bat, according to an affidavit. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Man charged after shooting in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges after a shooting in Luzerne County late Thursday night. It happened on Linden Street in West Pittston just after 11:30 p.m. Police say a 26-year-old man fired several shots at two women from the bedroom window...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Police investigating Foster Township armed robbery

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Foster Township gas station on Friday afternoon. According to the department’s Facebook page, the robbery took place at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday at the Uni-Mart...
WHITE HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BREAKING: Child murderer pleads guilty

Williamsport, Pa. — Echo Butler, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to commit first degree murder of her girlfriend's two young daughters in Lycoming County Court Friday evening. As part of the plea deal, Butler will serve two consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, prosecutors say. Her guilty plea joins that of Marie Snyder, 33, the girls' biological mother, who entered her guilty plea for two...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Attempted homicide charge added against Shickshinny man

DALLAS TWP. — A preliminary hearing for a Shickshinny man accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend was continued Thursday when Dallas Township police added an attempted homicide charge. Todd William Bebo, 52, of Talcott Hill Road, told others he intended to kill his former girlfriend when he showed up outside...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
WBRE

McCreary in court for alleged assault charges

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former area home builder accused of taking money and not finishing the work was in court on Thursday. McCreary is also accused of attacking a customer, I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick, and Eyewitness News Photographer, L. Baccera. Eyewitness News was live outside of the Columbia County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, where […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Police: Man attacked Plymouth firefighter, kicked officer

PLYMOUTH — Borough police arrested a man they say strangled a firefighter and kicked an officer in the groin Wednesday. Jerome George Williamson, 49, was “highly intoxicated” when he showed up at his apartment building at 232 Vine St., as firefighters were battling a blaze inside the building just after 4 p.m., according to court records.
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man trips on LSD with infant in his care

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man was arraigned Thursday on reckless endangerment charges after he took LSD while he had a 1-year-old infant in his care. State police at Selinsgrove say they were called by EMS on Dec. 13 to a home in Selinsgrove to assist with Brandon Allen Baysore, 26, who had reportedly taken narcotics. Baysore was lying on the couch when Trooper Dylan Tamecki arrived. Baysore told Tamecki...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Police looking to ID suspect in Luzerne County armed robbery

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to the White Haven Police Department, there was an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township, Friday at 2:40 P.M. Police say the suspect is a light skin Hispanic male with a black mustache and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy