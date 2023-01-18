Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic reportedly already targeting All-Star guard in 2023 free agency

The 2022-2023 NBA season is far from over, but it seems that both the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic have their eyes on a chase for one of the best point guards available on the 2023 NBA free agent market.

Heading into Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic reside outside the 10 available playoff spots in their respective conferences. However, both teams sit in these similar positions for very different reasons.

The Orlando Magic are a team in a full rebuild and looking to develop the pieces to bring them back to prominence in the future. However, the Suns are in the midst of a 1-9 slump with superstar scorer Devin Booker still sidelined with a groin injury. While the Magic were not expected to be a playoff contender, Phoenix’s 21-24 record is a major disappointment this far into the season.

It is apparent that both teams are in need of improvements to their rosters long-term. Especially the Suns who can’t seem to do much without Booker. Yet, despite the very different situations, in terms of organizational outlook, both franchises have the same player in mind to bolster their teams next season.

Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic plan to target Fred VanVleet in 2023 NBA free agency

On Tuesday, The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania reported on the impending free agency of Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet, and how sources claim “the Suns and Magic have emerged as potential free-agent suitors” for the seven-year veteran.

With the Raptors also one of the teams sitting outside the NBA playoff picture, there is a belief around the league they could be major sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline. However, there have also been reports that the team has an “insane” asking price in potential deals for some of their top players.

Fred VanVleet stats (2022-2023): 18.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 33% 3PT

The Magic and Suns, in theory, could make a play for Fred VanVleet before the deadline. However, it doesn’t benefit them to give up trade assets during a season that doesn’t have much potential when they plan to pursue him in the offseason anyway.

