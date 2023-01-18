Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Upstate man shot trying to stop suspect from breaking into car
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to Sea Grit Court at around 3 a.m. and found the victim, who’d been shot at least once. According to officers, the victim...
Shooting suspect arrested and charged by Greenwood Police
2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Erica Jane Smith, a 20-year-old who recently went missing in Anderson County. Deputies said Smith was last seen at a house along Opry House Road. Anyone with information regarding Smith or her location...
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
Suspect in NC found dead weeks after reported carjacking in Fletcher
FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fletcher Police Department announced that a suspect wanted for a December carjacking incident was found dead in a watery culvert on January 19, 2023. Officers said they found the suspect, 38-year-old Jacob Hoots of Hendersonville, in a culvert under Howard Gap Road near Jackson...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
FOX Carolina
Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
Oconee Co. deputies arrest woman on ill treatment of animal charges
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after an investigation by Oconee County Animal Control took place.
FOX Carolina
Woman charged after deputies seize 17 dogs allegedly being mistreated
OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged after 17 dogs were seized from a house along Stamp Creek Road earlier this week. Deputies said they responded to Stamp Creek Road Wednesday morning after someone reported that one of...
FOX Carolina
Suspect injures officer while trying to take his gun during altercation
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that an officer was recently injured while trying to take a suspect into custody following a crash at the intersection of Beltline Road and W. Floyd Baker Boulevard on January 20, 2023. Officers said they responded to the crash at...
wspa.com
Cold case unit identifies suspect in Greenville Co. homicide
Deputies identified a suspect in a 22-year-old homicide case this month in Greenville County. Cold case unit identifies suspect in Greenville Co. …. Deputies identified a suspect in a 22-year-old homicide case this month in Greenville County. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on SC-414 near Brooks Drive around 11:15 p.m. Troopers said a Chevy pickup truck was heading west when it went off the right side of the road. The driver […]
FOX Carolina
Suspect from Asheville shooting found with stolen gun, pounds of drugs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was recently taken into custody following a shooting that injured one person Wednesday. Officers said they responded to Atkinson Street at around 6:48 p.m. on January 18 after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they met with the victim, who was shot in his lower right leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WYFF4.com
Woman dragged after purse stolen by Greenwood woman on moped, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was recovering Friday after being dragged in a store parking lot by a woman from Greenwood on a moped who tried to steal her purse, police said. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11 year-old safe in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an 11-year-old who went missing earlier tonight was found safe. Deputies said the 11-year-old was last seen earlier this evening on Q Street wearing blue striped pants and a blue hoodie.
