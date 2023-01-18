ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Fumbles Over His Words When Speaking About Classified Documents Found In His Home: 'There's No There There'

When President Joe Biden was asked about the classified documents being found in his home and former office, the 80-year-old fumbled over his words and seemed flustered. “We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden responded to reporters. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”The president said he is “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said. “There’s no there there.”PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN & FIRST LADY JILL HOLD HANDS FOR WHITE HOUSE RETURN AFTER 'THREE AMIGOS' SUMMIT IN...
WILMINGTON, DE
OK! Magazine

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump. "Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election. "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated....
msn.com

Joe Biden Gets Much Needed Win Amid Classified Documents Scandal

Things are starting to look up for President Joe Biden, who has experienced a turbulent few weeks following allegations of mishandling classified documents while he was vice president. Biden, who has been heavily criticized for surging inflation since his election, had good news to share with Americans on Wednesday regarding...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Kamala Harris’ bad luck is turning

Good morning, rulers! I saw the trailer for Yellowjackets, season 2, come up on my timeline, and boygenius is out with a few new songs (and a cool Rolling Stone cover that references a Nirvana cover.) In other words, 2023 is shaping up to be not so bad. Thanks to...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy