'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Andrew Wiggins Was Caught In 4K Staring At Vice President Kamala Harris During Warriors Visit To The White House
Andrew Wiggins was a little too interested in vice president Kamala Harris during the Golden State Warriors visit to the White House.
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket
Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
Kamala Harris is putting her game face on. The vice president spoke at the Tuesday ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team, making it their first visit to the White House in almost five years. The team paid a visit to the White House a day after its win against the Washington Wizards. For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit.
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Jimmy Fallon Lets Fox News Have It With Jab On Biden's Documents
Fallon didn’t waste time taking a swipe at Fox News as he flipped to a doctored clip mocking the network's coverage.
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
The White House on Wednesday defended President Joe Biden's record on immigration, saying that no president had done more to secure the southern border than him.
President Joe Biden Fumbles Over His Words When Speaking About Classified Documents Found In His Home: 'There's No There There'
When President Joe Biden was asked about the classified documents being found in his home and former office, the 80-year-old fumbled over his words and seemed flustered. “We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden responded to reporters. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”The president said he is “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said. “There’s no there there.”PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN & FIRST LADY JILL HOLD HANDS FOR WHITE HOUSE RETURN AFTER 'THREE AMIGOS' SUMMIT IN...
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump. "Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election. "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated....
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Joe Biden Gets Much Needed Win Amid Classified Documents Scandal
Things are starting to look up for President Joe Biden, who has experienced a turbulent few weeks following allegations of mishandling classified documents while he was vice president. Biden, who has been heavily criticized for surging inflation since his election, had good news to share with Americans on Wednesday regarding...
Former White House chief of staff warns Americans of Dems' agenda: 'At some point, people have to wake up'
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus called out Democrats and President Biden over the classified documents scandal and other failures of his administration and the left-wing political party on "Hannity." PRIEBUS: Now, either you're right and it's sabotage and people are leaking around him to the press to...
Draymond Green Makes A Bold Claim About Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green thinks his teammate Steph Curry could run for President one day.
'Incomprehensible': White House condemns Florida ban on African American studies course
'Incomprehensible': White House condemns Florida ban on African American studies course.
Kamala Harris’ bad luck is turning
Good morning, rulers! I saw the trailer for Yellowjackets, season 2, come up on my timeline, and boygenius is out with a few new songs (and a cool Rolling Stone cover that references a Nirvana cover.) In other words, 2023 is shaping up to be not so bad. Thanks to...
