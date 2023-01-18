ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayesha Curry Suits Up in Padded Blazer & Leather Boots With Stephen Curry for Golden State Warriors’ White House Visit

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago
Ayesha Curry accompanied her husband, basketball player Stephen Curry, as he made his way to the White House yesterday to meet with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Steph and his team, the Golden State Warriors, were invited to celebrate their many accomplishments as a team and the 2022 NBA Champions title at the presidential mansion in Washington, D.C.

For the formal occasion, Ayesha donned an evening blazer that featured a longline silhouette with padded shoulders. She styled the menswear-inspired piece with a black high-neck blouse. On bottom, the cookbook author completed with fitted black trousers.

As for footwear, Ayesha stepped out in black leather pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with what appeared to be stiletto heels and a sleek silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Ayesha’s shoe wardrobe often veers towards the sleek, including pointed-toe pumps and heeled thigh-high boots in neutral tones. Off-duty, she’s also been spotted in low-top Vans sneakers and an array of chunky styles as well. Her red carpet ensembles typically feature stiletto-heeled pumps and strappy sandals embellished with accents ranging from crystals to eyelets.

During the event, Stephen presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with their own Warriors jerseys. The Warriors have won four championships in a span of eight years, including 2018 and 2019.

PHOTOS: Check out Ayesha Curry’s impeccable style evolution.

Steph Curry walking down the corridor almost looked as cool as President Obama😎!

