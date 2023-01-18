Read full article on original website
Foster Dog's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Bed Is a Tear-Jerker
Whether or not you're still in need of your daily dose of cuteness, this foster dog's reaction to her very first bed is sure to put a smile on your face. Fair warning, though--it might make you shed a tear, too! Bessie seems like the sweetest, happiest pup, and that's before she even sees her plushy, new Star Wars-themed bed!
10-Year-Old Dog's Sad Reaction to Being Overlooked at Adoption Event Is Devastating
A Jacksonville, North Carolina-based animal rescue, known on TikTok as @adoptionfirstnc, recently held an adoption event where people could meet all the animals available for adoption. We love that idea! Well, that is until we see some animals get overlooked, which absolutely breaks us.
Family Rescues Dog Who Spent 5 Months in the Shelter and Her Reaction Is Everything
TikTok user @lakenruthrealtor and family did what we think is the best way to end one year and start the other. They adopted a dog! Adopting a dog not only saves a dog's life, but it also brings in so much joy and happiness to the families. A win-win for everyone!
Woman Shares Heartbreaking Reminder That Every Rescue Dog Has a Story
Adopting or rescuing an animal can be really difficult. It may take these animals some time to adjust. They can be hesitant, scared and nervous. So as owners of these rescues, it's important to remember what TikTok user @kristenmarkowski shared. In this video, she's sitting down with a rescue dog...
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Foster Pit Bull's Reaction to His New Home Couldn't Be More Perfect
Watching a shelter dog settle into their new environment can be so rewarding, but when they know they're truly safe--everything changes. Their true personality starts to show in everything they do, from napping on the couch to playing in the yard. Dog @fredtherescuepit knows exactly what we're talking about, especially since his most recent foster brother has warmed up to him rather quickly.
Woman who only showers twice a week sparks debate
People are flooding to social media with mixed opinions over a TikToker's revelation she only showers once or twice a week. Amid a cost of living crisis - and as someone who can never really be bothered to get out of pyjamas anyway - showering less often seems like quite an appealing plan.
Woman leaves Christmas dinner after receiving cheap gifts in return for expensive ones
Christmas holidays are all about gathering together as a family and cherishing the love they have. A part of this is exchanging gifts. But some people tend to become demanding while receiving gifts and lay down stern conditions regarding what they want. This can negate the purpose of exchanging gifts and stress the person who is giving the gift.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
I’m a thriftshopper – my shocking Goodwill find for just $3 turned out to be worth more than $7,000
A GOODWILL shopper has made a hefty profit after a $3 item he bought at the thrift store turned out to be worth nearly 2,500 times that amount. Brian, who runs the YouTube channel RedDirtPicker, revealed how he uncovered an incredible piece of art that ended up being valued at $7,400 at his local Goodwill.
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
Cockatoo Proclaims Her Love for Her Human Daddy and It's Just Too Much
If you aren't yet familiar with the gem-of-a-TikTok account that is @pennythecockatoo, you'll want to log on and follow this bird right away! Penny's mom shares all sorts of funny footage of the Cockatoo's thoughts on life. And a new clip that was just posted a few days ago simply can't be missed!
Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'
Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
Woman furious when coworker takes home all the muffins she baked for the entire office
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not much of a cook; I'm not much of a baker either. However, every now and again, I get the urge to whip up a pan of lasagne or a batch of muffins. They don't turn out half bad.
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?
17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
Mom and Dog Left Heartbroken After No One Shows Up to Their Puppy Playdate
Oftentimes parents will organize playdates for their children to hang out with other kids at the park. It allows the parents to socialize together while their kids play and get their energy out. A total win-win for everyone. But sometimes, it doesn't always go as planned.
