ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Foster Dog's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Bed Is a Tear-Jerker

Whether or not you're still in need of your daily dose of cuteness, this foster dog's reaction to her very first bed is sure to put a smile on your face. Fair warning, though--it might make you shed a tear, too! Bessie seems like the sweetest, happiest pup, and that's before she even sees her plushy, new Star Wars-themed bed!
pethelpful.com

10-Year-Old Dog's Sad Reaction to Being Overlooked at Adoption Event Is Devastating

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A Jacksonville, North Carolina-based animal rescue, known on TikTok as @adoptionfirstnc, recently held an adoption event where people could meet all the animals available for adoption. We love that idea! Well, that is until we see some animals get overlooked, which absolutely breaks us.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
pethelpful.com

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Reminder That Every Rescue Dog Has a Story

Adopting or rescuing an animal can be really difficult. It may take these animals some time to adjust. They can be hesitant, scared and nervous. So as owners of these rescues, it's important to remember what TikTok user @kristenmarkowski shared. In this video, she's sitting down with a rescue dog...
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

Foster Pit Bull's Reaction to His New Home Couldn't Be More Perfect

Watching a shelter dog settle into their new environment can be so rewarding, but when they know they're truly safe--everything changes. Their true personality starts to show in everything they do, from napping on the couch to playing in the yard. Dog @fredtherescuepit knows exactly what we're talking about, especially since his most recent foster brother has warmed up to him rather quickly.
Tyla

Woman who only showers twice a week sparks debate

People are flooding to social media with mixed opinions over a TikToker's revelation she only showers once or twice a week. Amid a cost of living crisis - and as someone who can never really be bothered to get out of pyjamas anyway - showering less often seems like quite an appealing plan.
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo Proclaims Her Love for Her Human Daddy and It's Just Too Much

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you aren't yet familiar with the gem-of-a-TikTok account that is @pennythecockatoo, you'll want to log on and follow this bird right away! Penny's mom shares all sorts of funny footage of the Cockatoo's thoughts on life. And a new clip that was just posted a few days ago simply can't be missed!
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
VENICE, FL
pethelpful.com

Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts

Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
FLORIDA STATE
Fatim Hemraj

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
pethelpful.com

Mom and Dog Left Heartbroken After No One Shows Up to Their Puppy Playdate

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Oftentimes parents will organize playdates for their children to hang out with other kids at the park. It allows the parents to socialize together while their kids play and get their energy out. A total win-win for everyone. But sometimes, it doesn’t always go as planned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy