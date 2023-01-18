ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog

If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state

One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up

NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm

Thousands of people were without power on Friday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snowstorm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 1,000 customers without electricity at 9 a.m., mostly in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore, though some outages have also been reported in Plymouth and Worcester counties, on Cape Cod and in the western part of the state.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security

SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
NH mill that made 1800s-era apple parers on historical list

ANTRIM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire mill complex that dates to the 1800s that made a popular line of apple parers has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Goodell Company Mill in Antrim was at one time the oldest and largest manufacturer of apple parers in the world, the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources said in a news release Thursday.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
