Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
NHPR
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
WMUR.com
Bill would make brass knuckles, other street-fighting weapons legal in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Street-fighting weapons, such as brass knuckles and blackjacks, would be made legal in New Hampshire under a bill filed by Republicans at the State House. The bill introduced Friday afternoon would lift the ban on brass knuckles, blackjacks and slungshots. "There's no reason to have a...
pupvine.com
15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog
If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
manchesterinklink.com
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state
One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
newportdispatch.com
Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up
NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
nbcboston.com
Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm
Thousands of people were without power on Friday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snowstorm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 1,000 customers without electricity at 9 a.m., mostly in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore, though some outages have also been reported in Plymouth and Worcester counties, on Cape Cod and in the western part of the state.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
Rhode Island air show is ‘no longer,’ Gen. Callahan says
The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show will not be held this summer, or perhaps ever again.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
Man indicted on charges in connection with murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, New Hampshire — A man has been indicted on a slew of criminal charges in connection with the murder of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found riddled with multiple gunshot wounds near a hiking trail last year, law enforcement officials announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was...
WCAX
NH mill that made 1800s-era apple parers on historical list
ANTRIM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire mill complex that dates to the 1800s that made a popular line of apple parers has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Goodell Company Mill in Antrim was at one time the oldest and largest manufacturer of apple parers in the world, the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources said in a news release Thursday.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Controversial 300-Unit 40B Proposal Withdrawn; Wamesit Lanes Receives Bomb Threat
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Johnson: ‘Impossible to Do What We Do Without...
Littleton gun dealer charged with selling guns — later found at a crime scene — that he knew would go to an underage man
The guns were found in the home of a 20-year-old who had just been involved in a shooting in Hyde Park. A Littleton gun dealer is facing federal charges for allegedly selling guns to a so-called straw buyer he knew was buying for an underage man after the guns were discovered at a Boston crime scene.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Did You Know America’s Oldest Seaport is in New England?
You learn something new every day. One of the things this writer loves most about New England is its history, and it turns out that the area's also home to the oldest seaport in the country. Visit Massachusetts shared on their website that the oldest and most historic fishing seaport...
Regal Cinemas Theaters in New Hampshire, Maine to Close
The curtain will come down permanently at two Northern New England movie theaters as the parent company of Regal Cinema closes 40 theaters nationwide as part of a bankruptcy plan. Cinemark, which was hard hit when theaters in the United States and around the world were closed during the COVID-19...
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
