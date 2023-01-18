Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Craft supply swap held at Columbia Public Library
A craft supply swap was held on Thursday at the Columbia Public Library* in Columbia. The event featured community members swapping their surplus craft supplies between attendees. Librarian Erin Swearngin got the idea for the craft swap from a friend who had an abundance of embroidery craft supplies and a...
kwos.com
Funeral is Saturday for JCMO MU student who was murdered last week
A Saturday funeral is set for the University of Missouri student from Jefferson City who was murdered last week. 21 – year old Samuel ‘Sammy’ Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-noon, with a funeral afterwards at Trimble Funeral Home in...
Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag
An annual event hosted by the City of Columbia since 1994 is facing backlash for hosting an LGBTQIA+ group featuring three drag queens. The post Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag; attorney general warns CPS; CPS issues statement
An annual event hosted by the City of Columbia since 1994 is facing backlash for hosting an LGBTQIA+ group featuring three drag queens. The post Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag; attorney general warns CPS; CPS issues statement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
Morning newscast for January 20, 2023
Ellie Lin is a junior Journalism student at the University of Missouri. She’s studying Cross-Platform Editing and Production with an emphasis in Multimedia, UX and UI Design.
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County clerk asks to intervene in Basye-CPS case
Boone County's top election official is asking the court to let her join a former state representative's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools. The post Boone County clerk asks to intervene in Basye-CPS case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. Moberly Police Department shared on Facebook that it and the fire department responded to a house fire at 1600 South Morley Street around 5 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire is still under The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Human remains found in Columbia, identified as Mizzou student
A lady was arrested Tuesday night by the Columbia Police Department in connection with a homicide investigation.
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread
The leader of a Columbia middle school asked families and students in an email Wednesday to help control the spread of what staff believes is a non-credible social media threat. The post Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Child detained, released after threat at Gentry Middle School
Columbia police said Thursday that they detained a child after investigating a threat at Gentry Middle School. The post Police: Child detained, released after threat at Gentry Middle School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County
A Friday morning shooting left one man dead and another badly injured in Keytesville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The post Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Moberly man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash north of Columbia
Two men are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision about nine miles north of Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dimetri Mattingly, 25, of Moberly, was driving on Highway 63 Friday night when Brandon Lightfoot, 37, of Fayette, pulled onto 63 into Mattingly’s path. The patrol reports Mattingly’s car struck the back of Lightfoot’s truck, forcing both off the road. Mattingly’s car continued through the median, stopping in the oncoming lanes. That’s where his car was struck by a second vehicle.
