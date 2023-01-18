ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Craft supply swap held at Columbia Public Library

A craft supply swap was held on Thursday at the Columbia Public Library* in Columbia. The event featured community members swapping their surplus craft supplies between attendees. Librarian Erin Swearngin got the idea for the craft swap from a friend who had an abundance of embroidery craft supplies and a...
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals

Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kbia.org

Morning newscast for January 20, 2023

Ellie Lin is a junior Journalism student at the University of Missouri. She’s studying Cross-Platform Editing and Production with an emphasis in Multimedia, UX and UI Design.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. Moberly Police Department shared on Facebook that it and the fire department responded to a house fire at 1600 South Morley Street around 5 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire is still under The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com

Moberly man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash north of Columbia

Two men are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision about nine miles north of Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dimetri Mattingly, 25, of Moberly, was driving on Highway 63 Friday night when Brandon Lightfoot, 37, of Fayette, pulled onto 63 into Mattingly’s path. The patrol reports Mattingly’s car struck the back of Lightfoot’s truck, forcing both off the road. Mattingly’s car continued through the median, stopping in the oncoming lanes. That’s where his car was struck by a second vehicle.
