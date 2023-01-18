ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Name A Roach For Your Valentine At The Bronx Zoo

By Terry Trahim
 3 days ago
The Bronx Zoo is allowing people to name a roach for their loved one this Valentine’s Day.

“You don’t always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps. Name a Roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever,” the zoo says on its website .

Packages start at just $15 but cost as much as $75. That comes with a certificate, a roach tumbler, a roach tote and even a Valentine’s Virtual Encounter.

