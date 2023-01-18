ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
29% of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ fans think Keiichi Iwasaki was wrongfully eliminated [POLL RESULTS]

By John Benutty
 3 days ago
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars ” continued Monday, January 16 with the third set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. Two more acts advanced to The Finals based on those initial performances: Mike E. Winfield earned Simon Cowell ‘s Golden Buzzer and Avery Dixon was voted through by a secret group of superfans . They join Detroit Youth Choir and Aidan Bryant from the January 9 episode and Light Balance Kids and Bello Sisters from the January 2 premiere. Monday’s results left eight all-star acts on the cutting room floor without a chance to be named “Got Talent World Champion.”

We asked “ Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 16? ” and “AGT” fans voted across the spectrum. In our recent poll results, only 29% of voters thought that magician Keiichi Iwasaki was the performer most wrongfully eliminated this week. Keiichi’s fans outvoted the other seven, but not by much. Dance Town Family earned the second most votes with 23%.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 23? Sacred Riana, Human Fountains …

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think was wrongfully eliminated this week:

29% – Keiichi Iwasaki

23% – Dance Town Family

11% – Bir Khalsa

11% – Keren Montero

11% – Viviana Rossi

9% – Dustin’s Dojo

3% – Captain Ruin

3% – Peter Antoniou

SEE Simon Cowell disses Sethward ahead of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ premiere: ‘I don’t like him’ [WATCH]

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the superfans had narrowed the remaining field of nine acts down to three: Peter Antoniou , Keren Montero and Avery Dixon. Ultimately, they favored Avery, sending him to The Finals with the three Golden Buzzer acts and the previous two acts to be voted through by the superfans. Despite being preferred by the superfans, voters in our poll thought that Peter was the act from the group least deserving of advancing. They were more favorable to Keren, giving her 11% of the vote, but she still placed below three other acts in our poll.

Topping our poll were three unique acts. Keiichi’s brand of magic mixes comedy in a way that differentiates him from the rest of magicians on the reality TV show. Prior to “All-Stars” he finished as a semi-finalist on season 15 of “Britain’s Got Talent.” Dance Town Family was on the 15th season of AGT which was held virtually during the height of the pandemic. They described “All-Stars” as their opportunity to perform in front of a live audience and prove that they’re worthy of the title. Bir Khalsa performs one of the most thrilling danger acts around by putting their bodies on the line with only fruit standing between their lives and hammers and swords.

