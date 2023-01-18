My name is Phoebe Hamilton. I am a senior studying Communication and Spanish at Southwestern University and am beginning to explore my future after college. I transferred to SU during my sophomore year after spending a year at The University of Alabama. Once I came to SU I immediately fell in love with the campus and beautiful community Southwestern has to offer, and each second here has been defining. At home, in Georgetown, I am the head captain of the Pirate Cheer squad and am very involved in the Southwestern Community. The best gift Southwestern has given me, however, was the gift of self-discovery and exploration through study abroad.

