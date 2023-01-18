Hell's Kitchen smoke shop worker shot in dispute with group
NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) – A smoke shop worker was shot outside his Midtown Manhattan business early Tuesday morning during a dispute with a group of young men.
The 32-year-old employee was standing outside Smoke City at Ninth Avenue and W. 49th Street in Hell’s Kitchen when he was shot just after midnight.
A group of five men had been causing a disturbance in the shop, and one of them pulled a gun and shot the worker in the leg, police said.
The victim was transported in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.
The men fled down Ninth Avenue after the shooting. No arrests have been reported.
Police were seen collecting evidence outside the shop Tuesday morning.
