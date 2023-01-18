ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Hell's Kitchen smoke shop worker shot in dispute with group

By Glenn Schuck, Adam Warner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) – A smoke shop worker was shot outside his Midtown Manhattan business early Tuesday morning during a dispute with a group of young men.

The 32-year-old employee was standing outside Smoke City at Ninth Avenue and W. 49th Street in Hell’s Kitchen when he was shot just after midnight.

A group of five men had been causing a disturbance in the shop, and one of them pulled a gun and shot the worker in the leg, police said.

Police investigate outside the smoke shop on Ninth Avenue early Wednesday morning. Photo credit Citizen App

The victim was transported in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

The men fled down Ninth Avenue after the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

Police were seen collecting evidence outside the shop Tuesday morning.

Edward Smith
3d ago

Isn't marijuana supposedly to make a person chill and mellow?? That was the claim to make it legal... now seems like our neighborhoods stink of weed and people gettting shot daily. Time to rethink that vote

