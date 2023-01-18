Read full article on original website
Israel’s attorney general calls on Netanyahu to fire Deri
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara demanded on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fire coalition partner Aryeh Deri of the Shas Party from his government, in keeping with Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling. Baharav-Miara informed the prime minister that Deri must be removed as minister of interior and health and from...
British PM to visit Israel to mark 75th anniversary
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to visit Israel this year to mark the country’s 75th birthday. Sunak spoke on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who thanked him for London’s recent vote against a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”
Israel’s environment minister learns of PA abuse during Judea and Samaria visit
Idit Silman of the Likud Party toured Gush Etzion on Thursday, in her first visit to Judea and Samaria in her new role as minister of environmental protection. The minister met with Gush Etzion Regional Council and Yesha Council Chairman Shlomo Ne’eman and local activists from whom she learned about their struggles to protect the region’s environment from Palestinian Authority depredations, according to a Gush Etzion Council statement.
Karim and Maher Younis the highest-paid Israeli Arab terrorists, says NGO
Israeli citizens Karim and Maher Younis, released from prison this month after serving 40-year sentences for murdering an Israeli soldier, have both received large sums from the Palestinian Authority under its “pay for slay” policy, according to Israeli NGO Palestinian Media Watch. PMW filed a complaint to the...
Where did all the far-left organizers at the anti-Netanyahu rally go?
The first mass rally against the current Netanyahu government, on Jan. 7, was very left-wing—even radically so, observers from both sides of the political aisle agreed. The demonstration, ostensibly against the coalition’s proposed legal reforms, featured “anti-occupation” slogans and PLO flags, and was headlined “March of Rage,” terminology that could have been on loan from Gaza.
Who loves Israel more?
The fact that there are only two Jewish Republicans in the 118th Congress – Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee and freshman Rep. Max Miller of Rocky River – speaks volumes about the party’s appeal to Jewish voters. And about the love they profess for the Jewish state.
‘We’re listening,’ Israel’s new Diaspora minister says in first public comments in the US
AUSTIN, Texas (JTA) — The new Israeli government is listening to the concerns of more liberal Jews, Israel’s new minister of Diaspora affairs said on Thursday. But Amichai Chikli said that while some proposed changes that worry Americans — including an overhaul to the country’s Law of Return — would happen slowly, any criticism is largely misplaced.
A ‘democratic revolution’ against a court with unlimited power?
In this week’s “Top Story,” JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin takes a deep dive into the controversy over the new Israeli government’s efforts to reform its judiciary. The proposed legislation has been blasted as an attack on democracy by Israel’s opposition parties and left-wing American pundits. But few of those commenting on the issue seem to understand the problem created by an out-of-control Israeli Supreme Court, or why cutting back on its almost unlimited power is necessary.
Israeli Foreign Minister praises European call to place IRGC on terror list
Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen commended the European Parliament on Wednesday for calling on the European Union to add Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) to its terror list. “Iran is a terrorist state that exports terrorism to the Middle East, Europe and the entire world,” said Cohen....
Israeli FM accepts invitation to visit Ukraine
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine during a conversation on Thursday with his counterpart in Kyiv. Cohen would be the first Israeli government official to visit Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia last February. It remains unclear when the trip will take place.
Tobin’s ‘worst fact-twisting claims’
JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin offers a misleading defense of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (“Anti-Bibi resistance playing with fire,” Jan. 6). Two of his worst fact-twisting claims: Donald Trump is pro-democracy and Netanyahu chose reasonable ministers to lead his government. Tobin compares attacks against Netanyahu’s commitment to democracy...
Israel must give Ukraine more aid
The American Jewish community is very vocal, and rightfully concerned, the new Israeli government may erode the liberal democratic values that bind our two communities. However, American Jews are silent and fail to criticize Israel for not doing more to support Ukraine in their war with Russia. While Israel supports Ukraine in their war with Russia, it provides little humanitarian aid, no military assistance and does not participate in sanctions against Russia.
Jewish groups slam Barcelona for mulling end to twinning agreement with Tel Aviv
Pro-Israel groups are calling on authorities in Barcelona not to end the longstanding twinning of their city with Tel Aviv, with the European Jewish Congress (EJC) attributing the consideration of such a move to “deep-seated anti-Israel bias.”. The Federation of Spanish Jewish Communities, the EJC’s affiliate in Spain, penned...
Security forces arrest two Palestinians over alleged Netanya terror plot
Israeli security forces on Tuesday arrested two Palestinians in the central city of Netanya on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack. The suspects, who were in Israel illegally, were taken into custody following a manhunt near the city’s main market, according to police. A police sapper was deployed to...
Bar-Ilan hosts int’l confab to honor Rabbi Jonathan Sacks’ ideas
The Rabbi Sacks Legacy and Bar-Ilan University hosted a three-day international conference focusing on the views of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks on countering religious extremism and on the responsibility of Israel and the Jewish nation in the modern age. The event took place on Bar-Ilan University’s campus in...
Police ordered to prevent celebrations as terrorist Maher Younis released from jail
Arab terrorist Maher Younis, Israel’s longest-serving security prisoner, was released from jail on Thursday morning. Maher and his cousin Karim Younis, both of whom are Israeli citizens, murdered Israel Defense Forces Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in the Golan Heights in 1980. Both Karim and Maher Younis were sentenced to life in prison in 1983, but had their sentence commuted to 40 years in 2012 by then-Israeli President Shimon Peres.
Meet the real Jewish Republican of color being floated to replace George Santos, the fake one
(JTA) — Last Friday, as George Santos completed his second week in Congress, Mazi Melesa Pilip was contemplating the relief Shabbat would bring — and also the sting of the betrayal she felt by her fellow Long Island lawmaker. Among the welter of falsehoods that Santos scattered throughout...
Harvard extends fellowship offer to leading Israel critic Ken Roth after weeks of controversy
(JTA) – Harvard University will extend a fellowship offer to former Human Rights Watch Director Ken Roth after previously rejecting him over his past comments on Israel, capping weeks of controversy that ensnared the Ivy League school in a global debate about academic freedom and criticism of Israel. In...
