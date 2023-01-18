Teen purse robbers on scooters target seniors in Manhattan: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a pair of teens on scooters in at least two robberies targeting seniors in Manhattan this month, authorities said.

The first incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, as an 85-year-old woman was walking westbound on West 34th Street heading toward 8th Avenue in Midtown when she was approached by the two suspects on scooters.

According to police, the suspects snatched the woman's purse from her hand before they both fled on the scooters traveling northbound on 8th Avenue.

The victim sustained a minor injury to her hand and was transported by EMS to Lenox Hill Healthplex in stable condition.

The stolen purse contained a bank card, personal identification and personal documents.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, a 76-year-old woman was walking eastbound on East 6th Street approaching Avenue A in the East Village when the suspects were traveling westbound on East 6th Street on scooters and approached her, cops said.

Officials said the suspects attempted to steal the woman's purse, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspects were unsuccessful in taking the purse and they both fled on the scooters traveling westbound on East 6th Street towards 1st Avenue.

The victim sustained an injury to her left eye and swelling to her left wrist and was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Bellevue in stable condition.

Photo credit NYPD

The first suspect is described as a male approximately in his late teens. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a dark vest, black pants and black shoes with white designs in both incidents, the NYPD said.

The second suspect is described as a male approximately in his late teens. He was wearing a green winter hat, a white and black jacket, black jeans and black sneakers in both incidents, authorities said.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).