There is no excuse for Harry’s behavior. If you have issues with your family tell THEM. Then leave the situation and move on with your life. He is stilted and emotionally stunted at 12 years old.
My opinion is Harry has an Oepidus Complex, he is entirely too involved with anything Diana. He takes every opportunity to point out the similarities between his Mum and Megan. That is not normal. Added to this is his narcissistic behavior. Everything wrong with his life is projected onto everyone else. Everything is about him, and he takes no responsibility.
sure with his mother being killed when he was only 12 yrs.old had an impact on him and his father should have gotten him counseling but with Charles history don't one think he had guilt for not loving Dianna like he should have, and William has a lot on his shoulders he has to uphold, give it a rest Harry if you want to reconcile with your family, don't let the world know everything!!!
