Saint Johnsbury, VT

Two suspects arraigned in fatal St. Johnsbury shooting

By Brian Wallstin
 6 days ago

Two of the four suspects accused in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury in December were arraigned Wednesday.

According to investigators, the four suspects are alleged drug dealers who planned to rob Israel Jimenez Lugo at his 78 Hastings Street home December 14. Police say during the attempted robbery, one of the suspects, Rafael Rodriguez, shot and killed Jimenez Lugo.

Rodriguez is accused of first-degree murder. He was not able to be transported to court and his arraignment will take place Thursday.

Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury plead not guilty Wednesday to aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, burglary of occupied dwelling and unlawful restraint. He was ordered held without bail.

Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder and burglary into an occupied dwelling. She was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Also facing charges is 33-year-old Brittany Clark of St. Johnsbury, whose arraignment will be rescheduled. She is accused of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and burglary into an occupied dwelling.

Rafael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury.
Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury.
Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton.
Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury.

