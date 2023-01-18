WATCH: Alleged car thief on Near North Side avoids police by jumping on hood of moving getaway car

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - There was a wild getaway by some car thieves as they eluded police on the Near North Side Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police said plainclothes officers saw several suspects trying to steal a white Jeep on Locust Street near Orleans in the Cabrini-Green area, and, when they went after the suspects, a couple took off in one getaway car and others ran.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed one suspect running towards another getaway vehicle, a white Lincoln, and jumping on the hood of the car before climbing onto the roof as the Lincoln sped down the street after hitting one of the officers.

The sergeant was not injured.

