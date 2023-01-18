Maryland baseball was ranked No. 13 in the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, which was released Tuesday. The ranking is the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Terps, who were also ranked by No. 21 by Collegiate Baseball News and No. 22 by Perfect Game Baseball, had one of their best seasons in school history in 2022. They won a program-record 48 regular-season games and took home the Big Ten regular-season title, the program’s first conference title in 51 years. Maryland also hosted the first-ever College Park Regional and finished the season ranked No. 9 in RPI.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO