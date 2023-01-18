Read full article on original website
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
testudotimes.com
No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball at Nebraska preview
No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball wraps up its two-game road trip with a Big Ten clash with Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Sunday matinee is set to tip at 2 p.m. and can be streamed on Big Ten Plus. The Terps (15-4) are coming off...
testudotimes.com
MM 1.20: Maryland baseball ranked No. 13 in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25
Maryland baseball was ranked No. 13 in the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, which was released Tuesday. The ranking is the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Terps, who were also ranked by No. 21 by Collegiate Baseball News and No. 22 by Perfect Game Baseball, had one of their best seasons in school history in 2022. They won a program-record 48 regular-season games and took home the Big Ten regular-season title, the program’s first conference title in 51 years. Maryland also hosted the first-ever College Park Regional and finished the season ranked No. 9 in RPI.
testudotimes.com
Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos leaves for same position at Arkansas
Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos has accepted the same role at Arkansas, it was announced Thursday morning. Enos has experience coaching at Arkansas, as he was the Razorbacks’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17. He will replace Kendal Briles, who was officially named the new offensive coordinator at TCU on Wednesday.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Michigan
Maryland men’s basketball bounced back in a big way Thursday night, defending its home court and beating Michigan, 64-58, in the teams’ second meeting this season. The first time around, Michigan blew Maryland out by 35 points, but the Terps returned home and flipped that result into a much-needed win.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball’s 77-64 win at Wisconsin
Maryland women’s basketball kicked off a two-game road trip on the right foot Thursday night, defeating Wisconsin, 77-64, for its eighth win in its past nine games. Behind an explosive first half from sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers and a dominant second half by senior guard Diamond Miller, the Terps held off a Wisconsin group that fought hard all night long.
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball flips the script in rematch with Michigan, winning 64-58
Thursday presented as much of a must-win opportunity as a team can have in January. Maryland men’s basketball not only couldn’t have a repeat performance of its 35-point loss at Michigan on Jan. 1 — its worst since joining the Big Ten — but it needed a victory. With NCAA Tournament bubble talk growing, the Terps quieted the doubts and held serve at home.
testudotimes.com
No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball breezes past Wisconsin, 77-64
After trading the opening points of the game, No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball looked to create space between it and Wisconsin early. Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers — standing on the right wing — wasted little motion as she drained a 3-pointer to give the Terps a 5-2 lead. The star sophomore continued her hot start by sinking two additional shots from beyond the arc to give the Terps a 13-4 lead early in the first quarter.
testudotimes.com
How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Michigan
Maryland men’s basketball takes on the Michigan Wolverines for the second time this season tonight at XFINITY Center. The first matchup did not go how the Terps hoped, as Michigan dominated Maryland — only allowing 13 first-half points — and the game was essentially over at halftime, the final score being 81-46.
