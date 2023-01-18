ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Passenger captures final moments on video before fatal Nepal crash

By The Associated Press
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENQL7_0kInCdZz00

NEW DELHI (AP) — Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal’s 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway by flying over buildings and green fields over Pokhara, a Nepalese city in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Everything looked normal as Jaiswal’s livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views seen from the plane’s window to fellow passengers who were laughing. Finally, Jaiswal, wearing a yellow sweater, turned the camera to himself and smiled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SScsN_0kInCdZz00
This undated photo made available by Deepak Jaiswal shows Deepak’s younger brother Sonu Jaiswal, 25, who died in an air crash in Nepal on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Deepak Jaiswal via AP)

Then it happened.

The plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal’s smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers. Within seconds the footage turned shaky and recorded the screeching sound of an engine. Toward the end of the video, huge flames and smoke took over the frame.

The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that plummeted into a gorge Sunday, killing all 72 on board, was co-piloted by Anju Khatiwada, who had pursued years of pilot training in the United States after her husband died in a 2006 plane crash while flying for the same airline. Her colleagues described her as a skilled pilot who was very motivated.

The deaths of Khatiwada, 44, and Jaiswal, 25, are part of a deadly pattern in Nepal, a country that has seen a series of air crashes over the years, in part due to difficult terrain, bad weather and aging fleets .

On Tuesday, authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members and said they were sending the ATR 72-500 aircraft’s data recorder to France for analysis to determine what caused the crash.

In India’s Ghazipur city, nearly 430 kilometers (270 miles) south of the crash site in Nepal, Jaiswal’s family was distraught and still waiting to identify his body. His father, Rajendra Prasad Jaiswal, had boarded a car to Kathmandu on Monday evening and was expected to reach Nepal’s capital late Tuesday.

“It’s a tough wait,” said Jaiswal’s brother, Deepak Jaiswal.

The news of Jaiswal’s plane crashing in Pokhara reached his home barely minutes after the accident as news channels began broadcasting images of the aircraft’s mangled wreckage, still burning and billowing thick gray smoke, Deepak said.

Still, the family was not willing to trust the news, holding out hope for his survival.

Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

By Sunday evening, however, it had become clear. Deepak, who confirmed the authenticity of Jaiswal’s livestream to The Associated Press, was among the first in his family to watch the video that had since gone viral on the internet.

“We couldn’t believe the news until we saw the video,” he said. “It was painful.”

Jaiswal, a father of three children, worked at a local liquor store in Alawalpur Afga village in Uttar Pradesh state’s Ghazipur district. Deepak said his brother had gone to Kathmandu to visit Pashupatinath temple — a Hindu shrine dedicated to the god Shiva — and pray for a son, before setting off to Pokhara for sightseeing along with three other friends.

“He was not just my brother,” Deepak said. “I have lost a friend in him.”

The tragedy was felt deeply in Nepal, where 53 passengers were locals.

Hundreds of relatives and friends of the victims consoled each other Tuesday at a hospital. Families of some victims whose bodies have been identified prepared funerals for their loved ones.

Co-pilot Khatiwada’s colleagues, however, were still in disbelief.

“She was a very good pilot and very experienced,” Yeti Airlines spokesperson Pemba Sherpa said of Khatiwada.

Khatiwada began flying for Yeti Airlines in 2010 — four years after her husband, Dipak Pokhrel, died in a crash. He was flying a DHC-6 Twin Otter 300 plane for the same airline when it crashed in Nepal’s Jumla district and burst into flames, killing all nine people on board. Khatiwada later remarried.

Sherpa said Khatiwada was a “skilled pilot” with a “friendly nature” and had risen to the rank of captain after flying thousands of hours since joining the airline.

“We have lost our best,” Sherpa said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

PSP locate missing Girard woman

Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Missing Crawford County woman found deceased

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased. Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Body of missing Pennsylvania mother found

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The body of missing Montgomery County mother, Jennifer Brown, has been found. During a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin Steele, announced “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead.” After a two weeks of […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder

An Erie man has been sentenced for his involvement in an alleged gang-related attack. Mark Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and a weapons charge as a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars on the attempted homicide charge on Jan. 19. Police said members of the gang allegedly […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Victim identified in fatal shooting at Erie park

Update: According to the Erie County coroner, the 21-year-old victim has been identified as Noah King. King had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The case has been ruled a homicide, and is the first homicide case in Erie County of the year. Erie Police have arrested a suspect after the fatal shooting of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

McKean Twp woman loses $5K when AT&T account is opened in her name

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a recent theft by deception case. At about 7:55 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 39-year-old McKean Township woman called PSP to report the theft. According to a PSP report, the woman’s personal information had been used to open an AT&T account. Nearly $5,000 in charges were accrued on […]
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charges over ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust.” Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a Thursday statement. The announcement from the Santa Fe district […]
YourErie

Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight

Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church

Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

One injured in rollover accident in McKean County

One person suffered injuries after a vehicle rollover accident in McKean County on Tuesday. At around 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 17, a driver was traveling south on Route 219 in Sergeant Township, McKean County, when they lost control of their vehicle from traveling too fast for road conditions and struck an embankment, according to a […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Vacant bar demolished in west Erie as part of redevelopment effort

A former westside restaurant and bar, Tivoli’s, has been demolished as part of a continued effort to remove blighted properties in the City of Erie. The structure at the corner of W 5th and Cascade Streets has stood vacant for several years and neighbors such as Rob Gornall said the demolition was necessary. “The whole […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy