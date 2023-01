Eleanor and Jameson met via Bumble after seeing each other at The Commons in downtown Greenville one evening. With COVID shutting down the city, they spent a lot of time getting to know one another on long walks on the Swamp Rabbit Trail and on a trip to Jackson Hole in western Wyoming. They dated for two years before Jameson’s creative proposal. After a night out with friends, Eleanor came home to an arrangement of roses and a sign that read “Call Tate, then come outside!” After following the instructions, their golden retriever came running with an empty ring box, and Eleanor made her way outside to find Jameson by a fire with a ring, ready with his thought-out proposal.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO