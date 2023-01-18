ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Bones Shared Things That Make It Difficult Being Left-Handed

By Lauren Smith
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acBqh_0kInBLvE00

An article came out that said one in ten people are left-handed. That’s only 10% of people, and Bobby Bones is one of them, which can make some things more difficult for him to do.

He wanted to share to everyone who isn’t left-handed some things that are difficult for him:

  • Writing with a pen he gets ink all over his hand.
  • It’s impossible for him to find a left-handed guitar to play.
  • When trying on baseball gloves at stores, most of them are made for only right-handed people
  • Desks are meant for right-handed people. He’s always hitting his elbow.

Today, he wants to acknowledge left-handed people like himself. It can be tough, but you’re making it!

