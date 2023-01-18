22 arrested in Wilmington drug bust

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Delaware State Police arrested 22 people on charges related to “illegal marijuana pop-up sale events” throughout New Castle County.

Last week, investigators issued a search warrant for a property in Wilmington and found 86 pounds of marijuana, edibles and other substances. The 22 suspects were arrested at the property.

Investigators also found 60 oxycodone and other prescription pills, more than $9,000 in cash, three stolen guns, and a bulletproof vest.

The suspects — from Delaware, South Jersey and Philadelphia — are all facing a range of related charges, like possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and other offenses.