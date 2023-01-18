ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

22 arrested in Wilmington drug bust

By Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EI2zZ_0kInBHOK00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Delaware State Police arrested 22 people on charges related to “illegal marijuana pop-up sale events” throughout New Castle County.

Last week, investigators issued a search warrant for a property in Wilmington and found 86 pounds of marijuana, edibles and other substances. The 22 suspects were arrested at the property.

Investigators also found 60 oxycodone and other prescription pills, more than $9,000 in cash, three stolen guns, and a bulletproof vest.

The suspects — from Delaware, South Jersey and Philadelphia — are all facing a range of related charges, like possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and other offenses.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of N.J. man arrested in Georgia, investigators say

A man wanted for a deadly Cumberland County shooting had eluded authorities for nearly six months, but he was ultimately arrested Saturday in Georgia, officials said. Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Bridgeton, was taken into custody by multiple agencies including U.S. Marshals and the Georgia State Patrol in connection with the 2022 murder of 36-year-old Bridgeton resident Herbert R. Lee Jr., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

State trooper arrested in road rage incident

Chester County, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was arrested after pulling a gun on another motorist in an alleged road rage incident, officials announced Friday.The Chester County district attorney’s office said Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault. Last month, while off-duty, the trooper reportedly forced another vehicle off the roadway and stopped vehicles near the entrance of Longwood Gardens after driving recklessly on Route 1 in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester

PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
seaislenews.com

Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
WGMD Radio

Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle

Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON LOCUST AVENUE

(Wilmington, Del.-19810) On Saturday (1/21) at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue for a single vehicle collision. Investigators from the Traffic Services Unit assumed the investigation which revealed a 2009 Cadillac sedan, operated by a...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum

Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
PORT PENN, DE
Cat Country 107.3

7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests

Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man

The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 33-year-old James Wheeler of Smyrna, Delaware. Wheeler currently has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, […] The post Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SMYRNA, DE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy