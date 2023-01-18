Arrest made after man beaten to death in Anderson County

An arrest has been made after a man was found beaten to death in the Upstate, earlier this month. Andrew Helms was found dead from blunt force injuries after deputies responded to a call in the Anderson County town of Starr, in early January. Investigators say Helms had injuries to his face, chest and stomach.

Johnny Wilbur Dalton, a former friend of Andrew Helms has been charged with manslaughter following the incident. Dalton originally told authorities that Helms collapsed and stopped breathing.

Johnny Wilbur Dalton Photo credit Anderson County Detention Center

The Sheriff's Office has not released a possible motive for the brutal beating. Dalton is currently being held at the Anderson County Jail.