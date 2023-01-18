Arrest made after man beaten to death in Anderson County
An arrest has been made after a man was found beaten to death in the Upstate, earlier this month. Andrew Helms was found dead from blunt force injuries after deputies responded to a call in the Anderson County town of Starr, in early January. Investigators say Helms had injuries to his face, chest and stomach.
Johnny Wilbur Dalton, a former friend of Andrew Helms has been charged with manslaughter following the incident. Dalton originally told authorities that Helms collapsed and stopped breathing.
The Sheriff's Office has not released a possible motive for the brutal beating. Dalton is currently being held at the Anderson County Jail.
