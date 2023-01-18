ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Spring State Park sets single-day manatee record in Orange City

By Danielle Johnson, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
After cooing over manatee Estel's rare twin calves last week, manatee lovers have another reason to celebrate: A new record has been set for the single-day manatee count in Blue Spring in Orange City.

According to Blue Spring State Park and Save the Manatee Club, a record 729 manatees were counted Tuesday, eight more than the record of 721 set Jan. 29, 2022.

"We are extremely happy that a record number of 729 manatees have been counted today at Blue Spring State Park," Save the Manatee Club wrote in an emailed statement. "Blue Spring is a critical warm-water habitat for manatees, and it is especially desirable because it is a protected natural sanctuary where they can rest and keep warm undisturbed by humans."

The spring run is federally protected and closed to recreation during manatee season, which runs from mid-November to March, as the marine mammals flock to the 72-degree waters when temperatures drop. The St. John's River was a chilly 55.5 degrees on Tuesday morning, but the manatees can swim into the river for short periods during cold weather to feed.

Blue Spring State Park officials take a daily count of the manatees from the boardwalk, which was 729, while Save the Manatee Club researchers canoe in the spring run and take counts each morning. The nonprofit counted 585 on Tuesday, a number that is smaller because large groups can be harder to count from the boat.

They also identify the manatees based on their unique scars. More than 800 unique manatees have been counted this season, including over 80 calves, and the manatees were looking healthy overall, Manatee Research Associate Cora Berchem previously told The News-Journal.

Manatee counts continue to increase

Manatee counts began at Blue Spring during the 1970-71 season, according to Director of Communications and Outreach Meghan Cohorst. The highest daily counts have also increased steadily over the past six seasons:

  • 2017-18: 485
  • 2018-19: 558
  • 2019-20: 566
  • 2020-21: 567
  • 2021-22: 721
  • 2022-23 (to date): 729

“The record number of manatees counted today underscores the importance of protecting Florida’s natural resources, including Blue Spring and the rest of Florida’s natural springs," Save the Manatee Club stated.

Notable manatee appearances this season include Merlin and Brutus, manatees who have been coming to Blue Spring since 1970 when famous French explorer Jacques Cousteau first visited. Estel is also becoming a household name after researchers confirmed they believe she had twins, an "extremely rare" occurrence in manatees, who typically only have one calf at a time.

Manatee counts fluctuate daily and may decrease as the temperature warms into the high 70s and low 80s the rest of the week. Lines outside the park can stretch over a mile and take a few hours on busy days.

Prospective manatee watchers can also check out the group of marine mammals on Save the Manatee Club's ManaTV live webcams at savethemanatee.org/manatees/.

Contact reporter Danielle Johnson at djohnson@gannett.com.

