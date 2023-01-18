ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WATCH: This North Texas brunch spot is the perfect place for a Sunday morning meal

By Landon Wexler, Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — One thing about North Texas is that we take brunch seriously. One brunch spot in North Dallas has carefully crafted a menu that is straight out of a foodie’s dream.

Brunch you either love it and you make it a personality trait or you can take it or leave it. I’m typically part of the latter but when a place offers Nitro Cold Brew, crabcakes looking like these, and pancake flights, I’m pretty easily persuaded.

Welcome to Snooze A.M. Eatery .

“If you’re looking for a fun, well-lit place to eat with dynamic breakfast food with different twists on different food items, then Snooze would be the place for you to check out,” Eric Graham, general manager at Snooze A.M. Eatery, said.

Like Eric said, Snooze isn’t your typical brunch spot. From different takes on mimosas to upcycled eggs benedict, the possibilities are endless at this North Texas brunch spot.

Landon Wexler made a trip to Snooze and shows us more they have to offer. Watch the video player above for the full tour.

