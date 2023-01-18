JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to launch a crude palm oil benchmark price by June, the country's trade minister said on Thursday. "If possible, before June we will have the palm oil (benchmark price), and no longer have to rely on Kuala Lumpur. We have more palm oil than them, why are we following Malaysia?" Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said at a meeting held by the Commodity Futures Trading Authority, a unit under the Trade Ministry.

