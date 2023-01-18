Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Indonesia aims to launch palm oil benchmark price by June - trade minister
JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to launch a crude palm oil benchmark price by June, the country's trade minister said on Thursday. "If possible, before June we will have the palm oil (benchmark price), and no longer have to rely on Kuala Lumpur. We have more palm oil than them, why are we following Malaysia?" Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said at a meeting held by the Commodity Futures Trading Authority, a unit under the Trade Ministry.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans steady with focus on Argentine weather, Chinese demand
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, stabilising after a one-week low in the previous session as participants assessed rain forecasts in drought-hit Argentina and demand prospects in top importer China. Corn and wheat ticked lower. Traders were...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's egg shortage sets Indian hatcheries on path for record exports
(Adds details on bird flu) MUMBAI/KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India is set to export a record 50 million eggs this month, boosted by sales to Malaysia, where there have been acute shortages as soaring feed prices caused by the Ukraine war forced many small-scale farmers to cut output, industry officials said.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans sag on improving Argentine crop weather; wheat rises
CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures hit a one-week low on Friday, declining for a third straight session as traders fixated on forecasts for welcome rains in drought-hit Argentina, analysts said. Corn ended mostly lower on the Argentine weather outlook, but better-than-expected weekly U.S. grain export sales limited...
Agriculture Online
MEDIA-Russian agriculture ministry proposes hiking soy export tariff - Vedomosti
Russia's agriculture ministry is proposing to raise export tariffs on soybeans by 2.5 times in order to stimulate domestic processing capacity in the country's Far East, Russian business newspaper Vedomosti reported on Wednesday. Vedomosti cited comments by deputy agriculture minister Oksana Lut at a meeting with representatives of major agribusiness...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Agriculture Online
Press Release: France tightens GM rapeseed import checks after wild plants found
PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French authorities said on Friday they had asked oilseed processor Saipol to tighten procedures on handling imports after genetically modified (GM) rapeseed, cultivation of which is banned in the European Union, was found growing wild last year. The plants were found by anti-GM crop association...
Agriculture Online
Russia sees 2022/23 grain export at 55-60 mln t, no plan to cut export quota -Interfax
MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday that it expected Russia to export 55-60 million tonnes of grain in the 2022/23 season, and that it had no plans to lower the grain export quota, according to the Interfax news agency. President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures subdued ahead of USDA report; supply concerns ease
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and wheat futures were little changed in early Asian trading on Friday as market participants awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report due later in the day. Both soybeans and wheat were, however, on track for weekly losses, while corn...
Agriculture Online
Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agro products prevail
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Exports from Brazil to the 22 countries of the Arab League of nations generated record revenue of $17.7 billion in 2022, the highest since 1989, the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday. The figure represents a 23.06% rise over the previous year and...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn slide on forecasts for much-needed Argentine rains
CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Thursday, retreating from seven-month highs set a day earlier as forecasts for beneficial rains in drought-hit Argentina sparked a round of selling, analysts said. Corn futures also declined on the outlook for Argentine weather along with wheat futures. Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on improved Argentine weather outlook
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures dipped in Asian trading on Friday, with improved weather forecasts in drought-hit Argentina helping ease concerns about supply and fears of a global recession weighing on the market. Traders awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in November
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in November fell to 46.2% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Nov-2022 Oct-2022 Nov-2021 Total Shipments 2,091,422 2,022,343 2,109,889 Main Ingredients Corn 46.2% 46.5% 46.8% Sorghum 1.0% 1% 1.1% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 2% Barley 4.0% 4% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
Davos 2023-Be careful on 'friend-shoring', WTO's Ngozi warns
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Trade blocs seeking to skirt geopolitical risk by "friend-shoring" activities to like-minded countries should be careful which commerce partners they favour, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Thursday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others have used the term to encourage countries...
Agriculture Online
Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China's...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Senior Australian official asks China to remove trade impediments
SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres called for the removal of China's "trade impediments" on Australian exports in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his office said. China's Xinhua news agency earlier reported that Thursday's meeting...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Indian rates hit near 2-yr high on sturdy rupee, tight supplies
New supply to enter market by later next month, March- Thai traders. Vietnam exported 226,000 tonnes of rice in Jan first half- data. Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian rice export prices rose to their highest levels since April 2021 this week boosted by limited supplies and a stronger rupee, while firm local currency and demand sent Thai rates higher.
Agriculture Online
DAVOS 2023: WTO sticks with 1% projection for growth in global trade
Davos, SWITZERLAND Jan 20 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Friday it was sticking with its 1% projection for global trade growth in 2023 - for now. Director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the WTO was not revising down its projection. The next assessment will...
Comments / 0