Las Cruces, NM

City OKs reimbursements for battered storefronts. Here's who is eligible and who is not

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES – The City of Las Cruces Council approved a program to relieve the financial burden caused by property damage.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Councilors approved an amended resolution establishing the Small Business Store Front Repair Program.

"It's still a band-aid," Councilor Johana Bencomo said. "We can never pay back someone's lost peace of mind."

The move unlocks $400,000 in federal funding the city can dole out as reimbursements to small businesses that've experienced damage.

The program comes with several qualifiers about who is eligible and who isn't. The limitations exclude large corporations and prioritize small businesses serving the general public.

Additionally, only businesses damaged on or after Jan. 1, 2021, are eligible.

Examples of eligible property damage include broken doors, windows, and locks and etchings on windows.

According to the resolution, graffiti and stolen merchandise or equipment were not eligible. However, when the council approved the program, the council directed City Manager Ifo Pili to expand what property damages would qualify before the program launched in February.

Eligible businesses can receive up to $2,500 in grants, making 160 businesses impacted by the funds if each receives the full amount.

According to monthly reports of crime reports generated by LCPD and obtained by the Sun-News, reports of property crime rose significantly in the first half of 2022. In the first six months of 2022, residential and commercial burglary reports increased, with commercial burglaries doubling.

Data for 2022's second half was unavailable when the Sun-News requested the information.

Las Cruces is one of many launching storefront repair programs. In October 2022, the City of Seattle launched a similar program, albeit on a much larger scale. According to a city official, Las Cruces' based its program on Seattle's.

Justin Garcia covers crime, courts and public safety. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

