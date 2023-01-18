Read full article on original website
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream TV Anime Announced
The VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream light novels—written by Nana Nanato and illustrated by Siokazunoko—are coming to the screen in a TV anime adaptation! The news was revealed in a mock livestream, featuring voice actor Ayane Sakura as Awayuki Kokorone, along with the commemorative illustration by the novel illustrator pictured above.
Love These Anime? Pick up the Original Light Novels!
Amidst the many anime coming out this season, many come from the same source: books. More than ever, light novels are bringing us stories that become our favorite anime. And, also more than ever, we’re getting great translations we can pick up and read!. If you’re in love with...
Dabi is the Star of New My Hero Academia Season 6 Character Visual
My Hero Academia season 6 has had some majorly unforgettable moments for the villain known as Dabi, and now he’s being celebrated in a new character visual. Take a look at the spotlight on his updated design below. Based on the hit Shonen Jump manga by Kohei Horikoshi, My...
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Reveals New Key Visual
Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 is underway, and a new visual was released this week to celebrate the ongoing adaptation of the Untold Origins of the Detective Agency arc. This one has character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai handling illustration duties once again, reflecting on the changes that have occurred between Edogawa Rampo and Yukichi Fukuzawa.
Full TRIGUN STAMPEDE English Dub Cast Revealed
Following up on the exciting news that sees Johnny Yong Bosch returning to his iconic role as Vash the Stampede, the full English dub cast and crew has been revealed for the TRIGUN STAMPEDE anime. Let’s take a closer look at who’s behind the first episode, “NOMAN’S LAND,” which streams in dubbed form on Crunchyroll starting today.
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Roars to Life with Opening Theme Music Video
The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 is going strong as part of the Winter 2023 anime season, so it’s time for a different take on its opening theme. If you’ve been digging what Japanese rock band Lenny code fiction has to offer for the OP, you can now check out the official music video for “SEIEN.”
Winter Anime Openings We’ll Never Skip
If you’re anything like us, you never skip anime openings. No matter how many times we see them, they’re a highlight of the viewing experience. Besides, some shows have absolute bangers… especially this season!. There are lots of great OPs in the winter 2023 lineup, so picking...
‘Past Lives’ Review: Celine Song’s Understated Sundance Stunner Will Have Art-House Audiences Swooning
In “The Road Not Taken,” Robert Frost makes poetry of a simple choice. Most of us know the ending, but midway through, he imagines returning one day to that metaphorical fork in order to try the other path: “Yet knowing how way leads on to way, I doubted if I should ever come back.” In the beguiling study of untapped possibilities that is “Past Lives,” playwright Celine Song makes poetry of a similar situation, only this time, it’s a series of choices from her personal life — some she made herself, others decided for her by her parents — that...
Inori Minase Joins Spy Classroom Anime Cast
The TV anime adaptation of Takemachi’s Spy Classroom light novel series—also known as Spy Kyoshitsu or Spy Room—has added a new cast member. The latest is Inori Minase (Hestia in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?), who joins the cast as Erna, codename “Fool,” and comes with her own character art and updated versions of the anime’s visuals.
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
The Lithuanian drama "Slow" introduces two new movie stars and a unique romance between a heterosexual woman and an asexual man.
