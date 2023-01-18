Disney’s “Miracle” and Olympic Hero, Jim Craig, to Deliver Keynote for AXIM Fringe Solutions Group

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--

Olympic gold-medal winner, author, and entrepreneur, Jim Craig, will be the keynote speaker at MAXIMIZE 2023: The Competitive Edge hosted by AXIM Fringe Solutions Group. MAXIMIZE 2023 will bring together government contractors, brokers, and suppliers to convene in this immersive experience and learn how to leverage the latest technologies and resources to enhance benefits and operational efficiencies without sacrificing quality. This inaugural GovCon innovation event will be taking place at La Cantera Resort in San Antonio, TX on April 3-5.

Widely known for being a part of the team that earned the U.S. a gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics, Jim Craig’s life has been nothing short of exceptional following his storied athletic accomplishment. Craig took the lessons he learned on the ice and applied them to every aspect of his life, including business. He went on to share these lessons in his well-beloved books Gold Medal Strategies: Business Lessons From America’s Miracle Team and We Win! Lessons on Life, Business, and Building Your Own Miracle Team . Craig now serves as President of Gold Metal Strategies, a company he founded that engages in providing powerful motivational speaking and relationship-based consulting services.

In his keynote, Craig will draw from his experience as an Olympic Gold Medalist turned successful businessman and entrepreneur to provide a powerful speech and hammer home the purpose of the event.

“I’m so proud to be partnering with Axim Fringe Solutions, an organization that fully aligns with my corporate values. I look forward to speaking with the #GovCon community at the inaugural MAXIMIZE event [April 3-5], where we will discuss the ‘Path to the Podium,’ being better than your best excuse, and what it takes to WIN.”

MAXIMIZE 2023 will give attendees exclusive access to cutting-edge benefits, technology, and administrative tools that are sure to give them a competitive edge. The event will also feature a wide variety of engaging activities and unmatched opportunities:

“Speed dating” and event mixers

Customized learning tracks curated for government contractors, benefits advisors, and suppliers.

Workshops, exhibit time and 1:1 meetings with tech and benefits experts

Jim Campbell states, “AXIM has been working in the government contracting industry for 15 years and has brought the relevant aspects and requirements to the forefront. MAXIMIZE23 is the result of this initial step and will help shape a better future for the industry.”

To learn more about MAXIMIZE 2023: The Competitive Edge or to register for your spot, visit:

https://maximize.aximfsg.com/?utm_source=press_release2.

About AXIM Fringe Solutions Group, LLC (AXIM FSG)

AXIM Fringe Solutions Group, LLC is an SDVOSB (Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business) that provides benefits planning/consulting via industry leading technology and AI, benefits administration, and DOL/ACA compliance for wage determination contracts (Service Contract Act and Davis-Bacon Act).

