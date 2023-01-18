Orion Welcomes Industry Veteran Tom McCarthy as Executive Vice President of Wealth Management Sales

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--

Following Orion’s impressive M&A accomplishments in 2022 with the purchase of Redtail Technology and TownSquare Capital, Orion has announced a new Sales leader for its Wealth Management business line. Tom McCarthy joins Orion as the new Executive Vice President of Sales, effective immediately, to charter Orion’s course of continuing to grow its wealth management business and capitalize on the many opportunities the company’s ongoing organic and inorganic growth create.

McCarthy joins Orion with more than 20 years of industry experience, most recently in senior leadership roles at AssetMark working with both broker-dealers and registered investment advisors. McCarthy will lead Orion’s Wealth Management Sales and Strategic Relationships teams.

“Having executed on our M&A strategy at Orion over the last few years and assembling a best-in-class TAMP platform complemented by a full-stack tech solution powered by Orion technology, we are well positioned to grow our Wealth Management business at Orion,” said Ryan Beach, President of Orion Wealth Management. “We are thrilled to welcome Tom as our new Wealth Management Sales leader and confident in our opportunities ahead to deliver transformative wealthtech solutions to power advisors and win for investors.”

McCarthy adds, “Financial advisors, now more than ever before, are demanding world-class technology and investment solutions that enable them to serve clients across all their financial needs. Orion has built and assembled a connected wealthtech platform that does all of that today. I couldn’t be more thrilled and humbled for the opportunity to join the Orion team and help serve financial advisors.”

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and TownSquare Capital create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. With the addition of Redtail and TownSquare, the combined platform services $3 trillion in assets under administration and $56 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of Sept. 30, 2022). Supporting over 5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms, Orion is the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

