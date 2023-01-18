ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Love is in the Air and on the Table at The Fresh Market This Valentine’s Day!

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HY147_0kIn6jlS00

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--

This Valentine’s Day, The Fresh Market is making it easy for guests to stock up and make the day delicious and fun for everyone from groups of two to a whole crowd – all, at an amazing value! Whether you’re planning a romantic candlelit date night or a love-filled morning feast with the whole family, the specialty food retailer’s fully prepped, ready-to-cook meals will help you spread the love with ease this Tuesday, Feb. 14. Order online or in-store through Feb. 13 at 2PM and pick up Feb. 10-14:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005633/en/

Love is in the air—along with the enticing aromas of grilling steaks, velvety roses and chocolatey desserts. All the trappings of a romantic Valentine’s Day are at your fingertips at The Fresh Market, from fully prepped and ready-to-cook meals (including its Valentine’s meal for two), to fresh from the bakery sweets, to crush-worthy gifts. The specialty food retailer is ready to help you pull out all the stops and make this the most amazing Valentine’s yet - all at an incredible value! (Photo: The Fresh Market)

  • Valentine’s Meal for Two - $59.99 (Save up to $35):
  • Choice of two: Premium Choice Chateaubriand Cut Filet Mignon, Ultimate Lump Crab Cakes, Wild North Atlantic Lobster Tail
  • Get one of each: Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes with Rosemary, Asparagus with Red Peppers and Sea Salt Butter Steamer Bag, Hand-Dipped Chocolate Strawberries (8), Dozen Roses, The Fresh Market Reusable Shopping Bag
  • Valentine’s Prime Rib Meal for Two - $49.99: Includes Fully Cooked Prime Rib, Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes with Rosemary, Green Bean Medley, The Fresh Market Horseradish Aioli, The Fresh Market Reusable Thermal Tote
  • Valentine’s Day Brunch for 4 - $25 (Save up to $14): Includes Quiche Lorraine, Broccoli Cheddar, or Spinach Tomato Quiche; Market Style Bacon, Tropical Fruit, Blueberry Muffins, The Fresh Market Reusable Shopping Bag
  • Sweetheart Ribeye: Back by popular demand, The Fresh Market’s Premium Choice Sweetheart Ribeye is hand-cut and butterflied into the shape of a heart by its expert butchers. It’s aged at least 14 days for maximum tenderness. Tips for a perfectly cooked Sweetheart Ribeye can be found in The Fresh Market’s February Magazine.
  • Heart-Shaped Crab Cake: Made exclusively for The Fresh Market, these Valentine’s-themed delicacies are made from the retailer’s perfectly seasoned, ready-to-cook Maryland Crab Cake.

From a classic box of chocolates to shareable wines, ready-made and delicious desserts, and flirty flowers, The Fresh Market is also your one-stop-shop for everything you’ll need for Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s a fun Galentine’s Day celebration or a romantic night in, the retailer has dozens of gifts to show those you love just how much you care.

In addition, guests can participate in a shoppable livestream on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7PM, as Emmy Award winning Lifestyle Host and TV Personality Chef Anna Rossi and The Fresh Market Food Developer and Chef Ingrid Chen McCarthy prepare and elevate the Valentine’s meal for two HERE.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook,Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005633/en/

CONTACT: Patrice Molnar

PatriceMolnar@thefreshmarket.net

KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL ENTERTAINMENT RETAIL CELEBRITY ONLINE SUPERMARKET FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: The Fresh Market, Inc.

PUB: 01/18/2023 09:33 AM/DISC: 01/18/2023 09:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Calling These New Superfood Truffles a ‘Dream Come True’ & They Make the Perfect Valentine's Day Treat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When late afternoon rolls around and you need a little pick-me-up, what are you reaching for? If you’re like us, you’re craving something sweet — and while we might turn towards protein bars to fulfill that craving, many of those are often so deceptively processed and sugar-filled that we may as well have just gotten the cookie we really wanted. B.T.R. Nation knows the struggle of wanting something sweet but wanting to be health-conscious too, and they created the perfect,...
macaronikid.com

Valentine's Blossom Cookies

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature. 1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar, plus more for rolling. Preheat the oven to 350˚F, and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Mix together the butter, peanut butter, and both sugars in a bowl with a wooden spoon (or...
Dicle Belul

Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe.
Taste Of Home

M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

How to Make Valentine’s Day Chocolate Dipped Rice Crisps | In the Kitchen

One 2-ounce bag of freeze-dried strawberries, chopped. 1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 2. In a shallow bowl, add the chopped strawberries and pistachios. Mix to combine. 3. Using a double boiler, melt the chocolate chunks over medium-low heat. If you do not have a double boiler, fill...
Food52

9 Valentine's Day Cocktails We Simply Adore

No matter what your plans are for Valentine's Day this year, pouring a drink or two might be on the menu for the evening. Popping open some bubbles or a bottle of wine is always a safe bet, but if you're looking to shake up something a little extra-special, consider a cocktail.
Claudia Lamascolo

No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
macaronikid.com

Bananas Turning Brown? Make This Easy Chocolate Banana Bread

My family is so inconsistent with fruit. One week apples disappear, and the next week they'll sit untouched. Bananas are another fruit that is either consumed instantly or left untouched for a week. On those weeks when the bananas just sit on the counter getting a little too ripe? That's...
macaronikid.com

Say I Love You With This Easy Valentine's Day Breakfast

I love surprising my kids with fun, healthy, and cute breakfasts for holidays like Valentine's Day! A heart-shaped breakfast is an easy way to say "I love you." It's a hit at my house every Valentine's Day -- and it's easy to make. Here are two ways to surprise your family with a Valentine-inspired breakfast:
Gin Lee

Mom's chocolate swirl pumpkin bundt cake

To make mom's eggless, chocolate swirl pumpkin bundt cake, you'll need one Betty Crocker chocolate swirl boxed cake mix and only three other ingredients. For her recipe, mom substituted pumpkin for the eggs. Mom's cake looks amazing, and it turns out super moist, without adding eggs!
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Wedding Cookies

Mexican Wedding Cookies are a real treat! Made with butter and pecans then rolled in powdered sugar. They look like miniature snowballs and are perfect for Christmas, birthdays, and special occasions.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy