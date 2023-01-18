Love is in the Air and on the Table at The Fresh Market This Valentine’s Day!

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--

This Valentine’s Day, The Fresh Market is making it easy for guests to stock up and make the day delicious and fun for everyone from groups of two to a whole crowd – all, at an amazing value! Whether you’re planning a romantic candlelit date night or a love-filled morning feast with the whole family, the specialty food retailer’s fully prepped, ready-to-cook meals will help you spread the love with ease this Tuesday, Feb. 14. Order online or in-store through Feb. 13 at 2PM and pick up Feb. 10-14:

Love is in the air—along with the enticing aromas of grilling steaks, velvety roses and chocolatey desserts. All the trappings of a romantic Valentine’s Day are at your fingertips at The Fresh Market, from fully prepped and ready-to-cook meals (including its Valentine’s meal for two), to fresh from the bakery sweets, to crush-worthy gifts. The specialty food retailer is ready to help you pull out all the stops and make this the most amazing Valentine’s yet - all at an incredible value! (Photo: The Fresh Market)

Valentine’s Meal for Two - $59.99 (Save up to $35):

Choice of two: Premium Choice Chateaubriand Cut Filet Mignon, Ultimate Lump Crab Cakes, Wild North Atlantic Lobster Tail

Get one of each: Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes with Rosemary, Asparagus with Red Peppers and Sea Salt Butter Steamer Bag, Hand-Dipped Chocolate Strawberries (8), Dozen Roses, The Fresh Market Reusable Shopping Bag

Valentine’s Prime Rib Meal for Two - $49.99: Includes Fully Cooked Prime Rib, Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes with Rosemary, Green Bean Medley, The Fresh Market Horseradish Aioli, The Fresh Market Reusable Thermal Tote

Valentine’s Day Brunch for 4 - $25 (Save up to $14): Includes Quiche Lorraine, Broccoli Cheddar, or Spinach Tomato Quiche; Market Style Bacon, Tropical Fruit, Blueberry Muffins, The Fresh Market Reusable Shopping Bag

Sweetheart Ribeye: Back by popular demand, The Fresh Market’s Premium Choice Sweetheart Ribeye is hand-cut and butterflied into the shape of a heart by its expert butchers. It’s aged at least 14 days for maximum tenderness. Tips for a perfectly cooked Sweetheart Ribeye can be found in The Fresh Market’s February Magazine.

Heart-Shaped Crab Cake: Made exclusively for The Fresh Market, these Valentine’s-themed delicacies are made from the retailer’s perfectly seasoned, ready-to-cook Maryland Crab Cake.

From a classic box of chocolates to shareable wines, ready-made and delicious desserts, and flirty flowers, The Fresh Market is also your one-stop-shop for everything you’ll need for Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s a fun Galentine’s Day celebration or a romantic night in, the retailer has dozens of gifts to show those you love just how much you care.

In addition, guests can participate in a shoppable livestream on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7PM, as Emmy Award winning Lifestyle Host and TV Personality Chef Anna Rossi and The Fresh Market Food Developer and Chef Ingrid Chen McCarthy prepare and elevate the Valentine’s meal for two HERE.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook,Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

