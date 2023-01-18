DYPER™ Expands Offerings with Launch of Health Platform To Optimize Baby Health and Wellness

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--

DYPER™, the responsible diapering company that cares for your baby and their planet, today launched the DYPER Health platform to help parents and caregivers monitor and optimize baby health and wellness through a growing array of science-based, at-home, non-invasive tests. For the first time, changing a diaper can be more than an act of hygiene.

“DYPER Health is the next frontier in our approach to diapering as a service. Now caregivers can easily incorporate health screenings into their baby care routines, testing for eczema, allergies, asthma, metabolic health, genetic predispositions, complex diseases, and even hereditary diseases,” said Sergio Radovcic, Founder and CEO of DYPER. “We’re just getting started in our offerings of simple and powerful ways to care for babies’ overall health. As we like to say, there’s much more to diapering than just diapers.”

The 10 million children in diapers in the US represent one of the largest overlooked testing populations. Previously, clean sample collection in babies was complex and often invasive, sometimes requiring catheterization. Due to advances in dry urine and fecal matter testing, DYPER Health is making the testing process simple and affordable, while delivering science-based insights.

Building on the circular aspects of DYPER’s optional REDYPER™ service – in which families can opt-in to curbside pickup or ship their soiled products back to DYPER for responsible disposal – DYPER Health makes it effortless to enroll, collect samples, and return them to certified labs for processing and analysis. Additionally, DYPER Health test kits will be available for convenient drop-off and pick-up for customers starting with the San Francisco Bay Area.

DYPER Health launches with two valuable offerings provided by carefully selected partners:

DYPER Health Baby Gut Health Test : This is an easy-to-use, mess-free gut health test. You’ll learn about microbiome biomarkers for your child’s eczema, allergies, asthma, and metabolic health. You’ll also get actionable dietary, supplement and lifestyle recommendations from trusted microbiome experts based on the results.

: This is an easy-to-use, mess-free gut health test. You’ll learn about microbiome biomarkers for your child’s eczema, allergies, asthma, and metabolic health. You’ll also get actionable dietary, supplement and lifestyle recommendations from trusted microbiome experts based on the results. DYPER Health Children’s Advanced DNA Test Kit : Get approximately 400 insights related to your child’s general health, overall wellness, and ancestry. This allows you to understand and immediately consider opportunities for improvements. The test is regularly updated free of charge, and you can ask our doctors and genetic experts any questions. Knowing your child’s genetic information helps you adapt their lifestyle, diet or sports habits, and improve their well-being

Supporting DYPER Health are partnerships with Tiny Health™, the developer of at-home gut tests for babies, expectant mothers and those trying to conceive, as well as tellmeGen™, a leader in at-home DNA testing.

Each test is delivered with clear step-by-step guides, simple and mess-free collection devices, and HIPAA-compliant specimen registration instructions. Results are delivered by respective providers in secure fashion with optional telehealth consultations with experts for help interpreting the results. DYPER Health will continue to expand offerings in additional areas, including heavy metal testing, UTI detection, and beyond.

DYPER Health is the latest innovation from DYPER, who recently announced the development of its BYOCHAR technology, which will help reduce landfill waste from used disposable diapers.

A leader in the premium disposable diaper category with its diapers constructed with plant-based materials and made without harmful ingredients, DYPER products are made without chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT, and Phthalates. They’re unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and absorbent, and made with plant-based materials such as viscose from Bamboo.

DYPER products are available at DYPER.com, as well as at select online and brick-and-mortar retailers including Amazon, Babylist, Grove Collaborative, Thrive Market, Whole Foods Market, and Walmart.

About DYPER™

DYPER, a Certified B Corp, is the responsible diaper company that never stops asking “Y.” From the obvious, “Why can’t diapers use more plant materials?” to “Why do diapers have to end up in landfills?” DYPER offers products made with plant-based materials that are soft and absorbent with a focus on transparency, environmental offsets, and independent testing. Used DYPER diapers and wipes can be responsibly disposed of through their optional REDYPER™ service. DYPER diapers are a certified 55% USDA BioPreferred product, certified Standard 100 by OEKO-Tex®, clinically-tested and awarded a 5-star Dermatest® rating. The wood pulp used is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and viscose from Bamboo is OEKO TEX STeP certified, verifying compliance with globally standardized criteria in all areas of sustainable manufacturing, including safety, environmental and chemical management and efficient use of resources. Learn more at DYPER.com.

