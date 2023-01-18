UC Wide Receiver Selected In Major Two-Round Mock Draft

The burner is already starting to rise in this draft cycle.

CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler praised former UC wide receiver Tyler Scott last week and stamped it with a second-round projection.

Scott went 44th overall to the Atlanta Falcons in his latest mock draft .

"Looking for an underrated WR prospect?" Brugler tweeted last week. "Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott is one of my favorites in the class. A legit day 2 prospect with Tyler Lockett upside in the NFL. Elite speed, gear change, and short-area suddenness. You'll hear his name start to 'rise' once more (people) get (eyes) on his tape."

Scott has shot up on the consensus big board over the past month, going from the 400s to the 234th-ranked prospect as of this writing. Based on Brugler's thoughts, Scott could get drafted higher than Alec Pierce in 2022 (53rd overall).

Plus, if he lands in Atlanta it won't take long to find his old chemistry with Desmond Ridder.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Preview Paw Prints: South Florida Bulls

Look: UC Football Starts Up Offseason Workouts

Florida Cornerback Jordan Young Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

2024 Four-Star Tight End Dylan Mesman Places UC In Top-10 Schools

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Guts Out 54-52 Win Over SMU

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Enrolling Back In School To Finish UC Degree

Recruiting Roundup: Three More Local Talents Visiting UC

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named To AP 2022-23 NFL All-Pro Team

Washington State Wide Receiver Donovan Ollie Transfers To Cincinnati

NFL Players Name Kelce Brothers First-Team All-Pros

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Finishes Season Ranked First in Man Coverage Yards Allowed

Temple Kicker Rory Bell Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

Scott Satterfield: 'Throwing Egos Out The Window' In Building UC Staff

Cincinnati Adds North Carolina A&T Wide Receiver Sterling Berkhalter, Louisville WR Dee Wiggins

Watch: Desmond Ridder Mic'd Up During Final Game Of Rookie NFL Season

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Treats Teammates, Special Guest To Rookie Dinner

Arizona State Kicker Carter Brown Transferring To Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Plays Best NFL Game In Season Finale, Scores First Two Career Touchdowns

Utah State Edge Rusher Daniel Grzesiak Transfers To Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk