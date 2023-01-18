ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Wide Receiver Selected In Major Two-Round Mock Draft

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The burner is already starting to rise in this draft cycle.

CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler praised former UC wide receiver Tyler Scott last week and stamped it with a second-round projection.

Scott went 44th overall to the Atlanta Falcons in his latest mock draft .

"Looking for an underrated WR prospect?" Brugler tweeted last week. "Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott is one of my favorites in the class. A legit day 2 prospect with Tyler Lockett upside in the NFL. Elite speed, gear change, and short-area suddenness. You'll hear his name start to 'rise' once more (people) get (eyes) on his tape."

Scott has shot up on the consensus big board over the past month, going from the 400s to the 234th-ranked prospect as of this writing. Based on Brugler's thoughts, Scott could get drafted higher than Alec Pierce in 2022 (53rd overall).

Plus, if he lands in Atlanta it won't take long to find his old chemistry with Desmond Ridder.

