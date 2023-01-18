ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Travis boys snap Westlake's 17-game series winning streak in District 26-6A thriller

By Colby Gordon
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
In arguably its biggest regular-season win in almost a decade, it should be no surprise that Lake Travis mainly got the job done with defense on Tuesday night.

While guard Chas Biegel’s driving layup with 9 seconds left marked the Cavs’ winning basket, it was an aggressive man-to-man defense that hampered Westlake offensively and keyed Lake Travis’ 43-42 win at Westlake High School, breaking a losing streak of 17 games to the Chaps that goes back nearly eight years.

“Usually, we play kind of a matchup zone, but in the previous game (a 60-45 Westlake win Dec. 6) they kind of diced us up a little bit,” said Cavs guard Hunter Duran, one of three Lake Travis players who scored 10 points. “We switched to a man-to-man and stayed locked-in and stayed aggressive.”

Defense is a trademark of Cavs teams under longtime coach Clint Baty, and Lake Travis dug deep when it needed to most. Trailing 33-23 midway through the third quarter, the Cavs only allowed nine points in the game’s final 11 minutes, including keeping Westlake to two fourth-quarter baskets.

“Our kids competed well and we were scratching and clawing for everything,” Baty said. “That’s really all you can ask of your guys. But Westlake was doing the same and this was just a hard-fought, back-and-forth game.”

Struggling itself on offense for most of the second and third quarters, Lake Travis slowly chipped away at its double-digit second-half deficit. Hudson Greer scored six of his 10 points to help bring the Cavs within 37-35 midway through the fourth quarter, then after Gavin Paull’s 3-pointer for Westlake, Lake Travis answered with Jayden Thomas’ acrobatic layup and a shot inside by Teddy Tapken to trail 40-39.

Max Purushothaman’s baseline jumper marked the Chaps’ final points of the game, with Duran scoring on a turnaround jumper in the lane to set the scene for the game’s final moments.

Following a missed free throw by Westlake, the Cavs held the ball for nearly 90 seconds — taking two timeouts along the way — hoping for the last shot.

Starting with the ball near midcourt, Biegel went around a pick near the arc and straight to the basket, making a relatively uncontested layup for the lead.

“I thought their defense would react the way they did and I just tried to take the ball to the hole and finish,” said Biegel, who joined Duran and Greer in finishing with 10 points. “We had tried that play earlier in the game and I had a turnover, so I thought it would be open this time.”

The teams traded missing the front end of one-and-ones before Westlake had a final chance. Duran forced an altered shot on a Chaps drive in the lane and the ball bounced off the backboard and rim, giving Lake Travis its first win in the series since Feb. 3, 2015.

“This is amazing,” Duran said. “We haven’t beaten Westlake in I don’t know how many years, but we have a lot more district games to play and need to stay on top and get to the playoffs.”

Both teams were hot early, with the first quarter ending tied at 13-13, however, the defenses quickly adjusted in the second quarter as neither team scored for more than three minutes.

Two late baskets from Wonder Kahozi and Paull’s driving layup helped the Chaps to a 24-18 halftime lead.

Westlake scored the first seven points of the second half and looked like it might run away with the game until Lake Travis’ defense clamped down and the Chaps went ice-cold from both the field and the free-throw line.

Westlake finished the game 2-for-10 on free throws.

“They did a good job preparing for us and they’re a good team that wasn’t at full strength when we played them last time,” Westlake coach Robert Lucero said. “Our guys played hard and made some runs, we just didn’t sustain a lot of the good things we did. This was like a playoff game … and it stinks to lose at home to a rival, but now we need to have the attitude of, ‘What are we going to learn from it?’”

Paull and Kahozi scored 12 points apiece to lead Westlake (23-4, 7-2 District 25-6A), with Blake Miri adding 10.

Lake Travis (21-5, 8-1) now controls its own destiny to a district title, which if it can achieve over the next seven games would be its first since 2015.

“We’re first in district — now we just have to execute,” Biegel said. “We have to stay ready for the rest of the district and especially Buda Johnson, who is a really good team.”

Austin American-Statesman

