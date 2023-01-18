New Secretariat exhibit | NY-style deli restaurant | Witches Market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
What are you up to this week? Hi - I'm Dahlia Ghabour, food reporter at the Courier Journal. The Features team has a great selection of things to do this week and things to mark on your calendar coming soon. Let's jump in!

15+ shows in January ― From the Louisville Orchestra to Derby Dinner Playhouse to Headiners Musical Hall, here's 15 entertaining shows to grab tickets to in January. Gege Reed writes a list like this weekly, so check back for more.

New Secretariat exhibit ― Kirby Adams reports there's a new exhibit coming to the Kentucky Derby Museum celebrating Triple Crown winner Secretariat on the 50th anniversary of his iconic win. It's designed to showcase Secretariat's life, stardom and impact and will be super immersive with unique technology, visuals and video. The teams are working on it now and it should open before this year's Derby, held on May 6.

NY-style Deli sandwich restaurant ― Great news for deli sandwich fans! Goodbelly food truck is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Douglass Loop, in the former Silly Axe Cafe space. The shop is known for its pastrami and corned beef, which takes three weeks to make in-house. Plus, the new restaurant will offer meat by the slice too.

Real maple syrup, Kentucky farm — For the past 12 or so years, the Welches have tapped trees at Blues-End Farm in Shelby County. So often maple syrup is associated with the Northeast or Canada, but the Bluegrass State has developed a culture around it, too. Turns out sap tapping happens in mid-winter, so columnist Maggie Menderski went to check it out.

Witches Market — Celebrations and rituals among the Pagan and Wicca communities aren’t typically advertised, but this Witches Market in downtown New Albany welcomes everyone. Antoinette Beatty is a practicing witch, and when she started the market in November she had no idea how it would take off. Columnist Maggie Menderski spent some time with her to find out more about her practice and why she started the market in the first place.

Come back next week for more stuff to do to chase away the winter blues!

Dahlia Ghabour

