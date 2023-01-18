Inside unbeaten start of Cinnaminson boys basketball, South Jersey's last undefeated team

If practice does indeed make perfect, then it’s understandable why the Cinnaminson High School boys’ basketball has yet to lose a game this season.

“We haven’t had a bad practice,” head coach Mike Fries said.

Yes, drills have gone poorly. Yes, mistakes have been made, but Fries has left Pirates practice every day this winter excited by what his kids accomplished.

“The (athletic director) said how did practice go, I say it went fantastic again,” Fries said. “They come in focused every day, ready to go. We’re in and out, and there’s a reason we’re in and out. If you go too long, they’re going to lose focus. We practice for about an hour and a half, and we practice hard for that hour and a half. They’re focused and determined, and each practice is like a game. Sometimes you got to pull back the reins, don’t want to get anyone hurt.”

Cinnaminson is the last unbeaten team in South Jersey. It entered Wednesday 11-0, the team’s second-longest winning streak during Fries’ 18-year tenure, only behind a 14-game stretch in 2008.

The Pirates haven’t had a winning record since the 2018-19 campaign, yet talking to players and coaches alike, there’s little surprise at their success.

“Definitely not,” captain Joel Blamon said.

Blamon is the only senior regular that’s been with the program all four years. Cinnaminson went 4-22 his freshman season, yet there’s barely a hint of enthusiasm on his face discussing the Pirates’ outstanding start.

How is that possible?

This group believed a brighter future was on the horizon last February.

They entered last year’s playoffs as the No. 10 seed in South Jersey Group 2. They upset seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Beach 76-62, then had No. 2 Sterling on the ropes before falling 54-53 in the quarterfinals.

“I think it’s just piggybacking off the seniors last year,” said sophomore Noah Harvey, who led the team in scoring as a ninth grader. “They gave us a lot of energy the last two playoff games and I think we had that fire in us to continue that this season.”

“We all had a chip on our shoulder,” added Drew Harvey, Noah’s twin brother.

It showed during a strong summer league, and then they added a pair of transfers in junior Andrew Plaza (Delran) and senior Chet Collins (Virginia).

“I watched their film,” Blamon said. “I knew Plaza because we played Delran, and once I heard about (Collins), I looked him up on YouTube and saw his highlights and knew he’d be a great asset to this team.”

The players took it upon themselves to go to a park after their arrival and help Plaza and Collins learn the playbook.

“We started to gel, and we knew we were going to do this,” Noah Harvey said. “We were all really committed and showed up.”

Their commitment has continued during the season.

Fries has been thrilled with his team’s practices, but the players haven’t always been. Blamon started spending extra time in the gym a few sessions in, and more players followed.

“I want to thank (Blamon),” Drew Harvey said. “I struggled in the beginning of the season shooting wise, and he was there staying after practice. … He was there for probably 30 minutes, 45, maybe an hour just shooting with me the whole time, grabbing my rebounds. It’s paid off.”

“Lead by example,” Blamon explains. “The more you stay after and get work in, others see you, especially as the team captain. They’re going to be watching you. The more they see you getting extra work, they’ll want to stay and get that work in, get better as a team.”

Noah Harvey runs the show at point guard. He and Drew are the team’s top perimeter options, and Blamon leads the team in scoring. He does his best work going to the basket.

Plaza has added toughness – he’s always looking to take a charge – Colin Parrish is a versatile scorer, and Collins is hard-nosed defender and rebounder off the bench. They’ve been without sophomore Sody Gantt due to injury, but he’s a valuable piece too.

The Pirates had a scare on Friday when Bordentown erased a 14-point lead in the final three minutes and nearly pulled off a shocker, but Cinnaminson held on 62-60.

They cared more about their mistakes than the win.

“We have a target on our back,” Fries said. “There will be teams out there gunning for us, every team from this point forward. They want the headline.”

That’s just fine with the Pirates.

“I like it personally,” Blamon said. “I like it. It makes me want to work harder. If you outwork your competitors, you win every time.”

