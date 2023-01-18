ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codington County, SD

After review, Codington County Commission switches choice for $4 million HVAC project

By J.T. Fey
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
National Football League game officials aren’t the only ones having their calls overturned.

Throwing the proverbial red flag at last week’s decision by the Codington County Commission was Johnson Controls of Sioux Falls. The county commissioners in their Jan. 10 meeting selected CMTA of Fargo, N.D. to oversee the expected $4 million-plus repair project to the HVAC system at the Codington County Detention Center and the county courthouse.

At the Jan. 10 meeting Johnson Controls received the initial motion to manage the project, but county Auditor Cindy Brugman noted that, according to what had been presented to the commissioners, Johnson’s proposal did not include a dollar amount. The commissioners then rescinded the motion to select Johnson Controls and instead approved CMTA.

But later last week, in the now famous words of NFL officials, "after further review," it was determined that Johnson Controls had included in its proposal that the cost to the county would be 6% of the final cost of repairs.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved rescinding their motion to select CMTA, and then unanimously approved Johnson Controls. Johnson Controls’ advantage is that it has previously assisted the county with repairs to its malfunctioning heating and cooling system.

CMTA may not be the loser in this endeavor, however. Johnson Controls, in its original proposal, indicated its sub-contractor would be CMTA.

County Facilities Manager Steve Molengraaf, who received the proposals and advised the commissioners, apologized for not seeing Johnson Controls’ monetary request of 6% of the total project cost.

During his monthly department head report, Molengraaf noted that camping reservations at Memorial Park may start being made Feb. 1. Campers may reserve camping spots up to 95 days in advance of their visit to the park. He also said a termination agreement with park property leased by the Girl Scouts has been approved by both sides and can be signed off by former commission chairperson Brenda Hanten. The agreement was first brought before the commission more than 2 months ago.

Welfare Director Sara Foust reported the South Dakota Housing Authority did not award a grant to fund a county position currently filled by paid consultant Angela Hyde. Foust said, however, that because an employee for Interlakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) who assists the county will be working less hours, those additional dollars can help finance Hyde’s position. The commissioners approved agreement with Hyde for $50 per hour and no more than 5 hours per week.

In other actions, all approved by unanimous votes, the commissioners:

• Set indigent burial rates of $2,575 for cremation only or cremation with memorial service, $3,952 for traditional funeral or memorial service with burial, and $565 for opening and closing of a grave.

• Updated the Welfare Department’s guidelines to include that no food assistance, personal hygiene, dental care or eye care will be provided by the county. Help in those areas can be provided by other organizations.

• Authorized Emergency Management Director Andrew Delgado to apply for Homeland Security funding.

• Appointed Human Resources Director Natalie Remund as the Title VI coordinator, and also authorized the publication of Title VI notice of public civil rights. Title VI is the federal Civic Rights Act of 1964.

• Approved the declaration of a malfunctioning printer in the treasurer’s office and an outdated file server in the director of equalization office as surplus to be destroyed.

