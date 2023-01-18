Years with Belichick, Patriots will help shape new Cardinals GM's approach to job

Monti Ossenfort's 15 seasons with the New England Patriots organization take up the most room on his résumé, and stand out as arguably the most impressive part of the new Arizona Cardinals general manager's previous experience.

The Patriots are the gold standard for organizational success in the NFL, and Ossenfort held many roles with New England. He was an area and national scout, then assistant director of college scouting and from 2014 to 2019, the Patriots director of college scouting. The Patriots won four Super Bowls during Ossenfort's time with them and played in the Super Bowl seven times.

Naturally, Ossenfort brings a winning mentality and championship experience to the Cardinals, a team needs an infusion of both. He thanked the Kraft family, owner of the Patriots, in helping get to where he was Tuesday, being introduced as the Cardinals' GM.

"That was a firsthand look at what it means to be a first-class organization. The success we had there, four Super Bowl wins. Made it to three others. Countless number of division titles," Ossenfort said. "It was an experience that really has shaped the foundation of who I am."

Ossenfort said every day going to work was a "master class" in how to build a football roster from Patriots head coach and top decisionmaker Bill Belichick. He said there are "core beliefs" that he'll take from the New England experience, as well as other career stops, to put his own spin on a philosophy and call it the "Cardinal Way."

Ossenfort has worked with Belichick and Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, the Titans' head coach. Vrabel is from the Belichick coaching tree, but both are very different in terms of their personalities, Ossenfort said.

From working with both, Ossenfort said he's seen the importance of having direct communication with the coach and having the personnel department working hand in hand with the coaching staff to define the type of players the team wants.

"That was beneficial for me to see. And just the daily interaction of what a coach deals with on a day-to-day basis. It's different than what a GM or a personnel person deals with," Ossenfort said. "And having that ability to bounce ideas off each other and know what the hot button issues are, as you go through a week. Those were valuable lessons that I learned."

Part of bringing to Arizona components of his Patriots experience is the idea that everyone who works for the team knows his or her role and understands how their job contributes to the organization's success, Ossenfort said.

"Some of the things that we do along the way may be similar to the places that I've been in the past, but the way I do it and the way I ask people to go about their work, I believe that's where that's where my spin comes into play," he said.

After the 2002 season spent with the Houston Texans as a pro personnel intern, Ossenfort − having moved back to his parents' home in western Minnesota − was sitting in a Sioux Falls, South Dakota bookstore reading about another possible career when his phone rang. It was then-Patriots front office executive Scott Pioli, who invited Ossenfort for an interview.

Ossenfort got a job as a personnel assistant with the Patriots. It was the start to his career in NFL front offices that Ossenfort needed, as he never looked back on doing anything else again.

"It was a phone call that changed my life," Ossenfort said. "I would have been a bad FBI agent."