Vero beach volleyball breaks ground on new facility; high school sports scores for the week of Jan. 16-21

Vero Beach's beach volleyball program broke ground on a brand-new facility Thursday that is scheduled to be completed in early March at the start of the spring season.

The program last season in the first year of the sport being sanctioned by the FHSAA made a run all the way to the state championship match before finishing as the runner-up to New Smyrna Beach.

Approval and money from the Indian River County School District helped make the on-campus facility a reality, Six sand courts will be constructed next to Vero Beach's Freshman Learning Center.

Vero Beach beach volleyball coach Wes Hawkins has taken the program from a club sport into one of the state's best in a span of six years. Along with coach Matt Heath, the two have gone from nine girls in their first year to hopefully having enough participation this year to have both a varsity and junior varsity team.

Hawkins was thankful for the support the community and school have given to his team and he is hopeful an on-campus facility will further elevate the program.

"To show where we've started from, we've steadily grown," Hawkins said. "We really want to make a good push (for states) this year. We think with the courts this year, it'll help provide more students. We're really hopeful we can have a JV team this year and continue to build this program not just for this year but for future years and leave this program in good hands for the girls moving through here."

Vero Beach will compete in a district this season with holdovers Fort Pierce Central, Treasure Coast and Centennial and will add Jensen Beach, Jupiter and Jupiter Christian in District 25 this spring.

Tuesday's scores

Girls Soccer

Martin County 3, Jensen Beach 0 : Mia Calderon, Delaney Gribben and Mikayla Lynch all got on the scoresheet in the win for the Tigers (9-1-1). Kaylin Lingis and Megan Murphy picked up one assist each and Dakota Moberg kept a clean sheet making 10 saves in goal for Martin County.

Vero Beach 1, Treasure Coast 1 : Avary Wilgeroth’s goal from 30 yards out late in the second half earned Vero (4-4-4) a draw in a District 10-7A clash.

Natalya Paula picked up a goal midway into the second half, collecting a loose ball off a free kick sent into the box from Sara Boulais for the Titans (6-4-1). Kayleigh Marreel made six saves for Treasure Coast.

Pine School 2, Jupiter Christian 2 : Giovanna Waksman scored both goals in the draw for the Knights (11-1-1), who got 10 saves in goal from Justina Southern.

Centennial 8, Okeechobee 0 : Milagros Ochagavia, Sammiah Dorelus and Genisis Ramirez all scored two goals to send the Eagles (6-7-1) to victory. Ellen Garcia and Dakota Collins also found the back of the net for Centennial.

St. Edward’s 5, John Carroll Catholic 3: Liz Campbell netted a hat trick and picked up an assist to lead the Pirates (3-9-1) in the victory. Caroline Langsam added a goal and an assist, Natalee Rogers also found the back of the net and Meagan Baker made two saves for St. Edward’s.

Irelynd Dempsey scored two goals and picked up an assist and Katelyn Cristaldi added a goal and two assists for the Rams.

Boys Soccer

St. Edward's 4, Tradition Prep 1: Marlon Dato-Slattery scored two goals to send the Pirates (13-2-1) to a win on Senior Night. Patricio Argote added a goal and an assist, Jah Jeune also found the back of the net, Brogan Buck had two assists, Alejandro Azcona picked up an assist and Alex Lee made nine saves in goal for St. Edward’s.

Niccolo Antonini scored a goal off an assist from Gabriel Antonini and Derek Bigtree made nine saves in goal for the Pirates (5-10-1).

Girls Basketball

Lincoln Park Academy 48, Jensen Beach 46 : Olivia Titherington scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Greyhounds (14-3) to their tenth straight win. Nicole Williams added 14 points for Lincoln Park Academy.

Elizabeth Fitzwater scored 14 points, Kiosha Smith added 10 points and Christen Bell chipped in nine points for the Falcons (12-5).

Centennial 62, Martin County 45 : The Eagles (12-5) scored 44 second-half points to roll to a win on Senior Night.

Boys Basketball

Centennial 64, Palm Beach Gardens 57 : Joesph Lezeau II scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (14-4) to victory. Ty Owens added 15 points and Zach Brown scored 13 points for Centennial.

Harmony 68, Vero Beach 45 : Brandan Mackey scored 14 points and Derrick Davey added 13 in the loss for Vero.

Wednesday's scores

Girls Basketball

Centennial 51, Fort Pierce Central 20 : Gwen Miller hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the way for the Eagles (13-5). Tykiria Benjamin added 15 points and Qayani Pryor chipped in nine points for Centennial.

Aqunais West scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Cobras (4-12).

St. Edward's 45, Odyssey Charter 35 : Taylor Wolfe scored 13 points to lead the Pirates (10-6) in the win. Gaby Collazo added 11 points and Adterria Holloway was in double figures with 10 points for St. Edward's.

Boys Soccer

Somerset Canyons 2, Jensen Beach 1 : Blake Butcher scored off an assist from Jack James and Michael Hinson made four saves in the loss for the Falcons (6-3).

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero beach volleyball breaks ground on new facility; high school sports scores for the week of Jan. 16-21