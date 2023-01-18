ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No injuries in evening fire on 17th Street in Holland

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
HOLLAND — Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Holland Fire Department was dispatched to an address on W. 17th Street for a fire in a residence.

Upon arrival, units discovered a working fire in the two-family home. Firefighters commenced an interior search for occupants and located and extinguished a fire that originated in the kitchen area. No occupants of either tenant spaces were inside and no injuries were reported.

The department's fire marshal is conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. Initial indications are that it originated in the area of the stovetop on the first floor apartment, and smoke alarms did activate.

Firefighters remained on-scene until approximately 7 p.m. to complete overhaul, evacuate smoke from the structure and coordinate care and support of occupants with the HDPS Victim Services Unit and the American Red Cross.

