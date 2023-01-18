ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covina, CA

Arcadia pursuit suspect crashes into Covina tree; suspect at large

By KCAL-News Staff
 3 days ago

Arcadia pursuit driver crashes into Covina tree 00:57

A vehicle being pursued by Arcadia police crashed into a tree in Covina early Wednesday morning, and police were searching for the driver.

Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for an unspecified reason in the Arcadia area at about 5:30 a.m., but the driver of the Volkswagen sedan did not pull over.

Arcadia officers pursued the vehicle, and the car crashed through a short brick wall into a tree on the 19000 block of E. Rambling Rd. in Covina.

The driver then fled on foot. Police formed a perimeter and were searching for the suspect.

No suspect information was available.

The vehicle was not reported stolen.

Arcadia Police had the car towed by 7 a.m. but the suspect search was continuing. As of 9:30 a.m., the suspect was still at large.

