ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Teen ‘brutally beaten’ and found naked on side of road, SC cops say. Arrests made

By Simone Jasper
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jd2T7_0kIn5fGl00

A teen was found naked and “brutally beaten” on the side of a road, leading to four arrests in South Carolina, officials said.

A 35-year-old teacher was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after an investigation into the beating, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Jan. 13 in a news release.

Also in the case, a 36-year-old man was charged with attempted murder. The news release and online court records didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as Patrick Omar Stevens of North Augusta.

The case dates back to Jan. 3, when a deputy reported finding a 17-year-old “completely unclothed” near an intersection in Beech Island, roughly 75 miles southwest of Columbia. Deputies said “the victim appeared to have been brutally beaten” and was “really hard to understand due to his face being so swollen.”

The teen reportedly had been left there overnight after he was beaten about a half-mile away in another part of Beech Island. Stevens is accused of having used a pistol to fracture the teen’s face before loading him unconscious into a vehicle and taking him to the road where he was found by deputies.

As officials investigated and carried out search warrants, they reported finding drugs. The 35-year-old teacher was charged with possession of steroids, “possession of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child” after officials said she let a child live in a home with controlled substances.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave, according to the Aiken County Public School District.

“Educators are held to a high standard of professional and personal conduct,” the district told McClatchy News on Jan. 17 in an emailed statement. “Last week’s arrest is certainly upsetting and she will remain on administrative leave pending further investigation.”

Also facing allegations in the Aiken County investigation were:

  • A 32-year-old accused of pointing a gun at the teen
  • A 62-year-old accused of drug crimes
  • Stevens, who faces additional charges of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, drug possession and child neglect

Parents ‘beyond mad’ after 2 school bus drivers charged with DUI in same Georgia county

Elementary school counselor posed as teen on Snapchat, sent explicit videos, feds say

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers charged a 17-year-old for a recent shooting that happened on Tuesday. Officers said the suspect is currently charged with armed robbery but could face more charges as they review the case. According to officers, they plan to release more...
GREENWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person. Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon. An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Shooting on Wrightsboro Road injures one

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On January 19th, at 8:37 P.M., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete

Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motion filed by Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys to block blood spatter testimony in his murder trial outlines new details about the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Alex Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife and youngest son at their hunting...
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
LEXINGTON, SC
wgac.com

Three Suspects Sought in Family Dollar Larceny

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men in connection with the theft of more than $2,000 from the Family Dollar Store on South Belair Road. Deputies were called to the store January 12, where the manager reported the three suspects had picked up 6 gift cards it appeared they were purchasing. Investigators say the suspects used a YouTube card to pay for the gift cards in separate transactions. Two of the transactions were declined, while the four that were approved were each worth $500.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

One person killed in Saluda County crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
16K+
Followers
387
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy