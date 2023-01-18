Swim instructor arrested in connection to drowning death of 4-year-old Israel Scott

Georgia Bureau of Investigations agents on Tuesday arrested an area swim instructor in connection to the drowning death of 4-year-old Israel Scott over the summer.

GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. TenHuisen, 66, who is listed as having a Waynesville, North Carolina address. TenHusien was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

She was released after posting a $10,000 preset magistrate court bond, according to the release.

Scott's mother, Dori, released a statement on Facebook following the arrest.

"It has been over 2 weeks since the warrant went out for the arrest and 7 months since he drowned while taking swim lessons," she noted. "She was finally arrested yesterday and out before you could blink. How does this even sound right! My son's case has been investigated and then reinvestigated by the GBI but we have yet to be informed of the findings. ... After 2 investigations we still don't have any of these answers."

The arrest comes after Augusta District Attorney Jared T. Williams announced a criminal offense occurred in Scott's death earlier this month.

The drowning

On June 14, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA responded to 113 Deer Run Rd., Hephzibah, for the possible drowning of a child. Scott, along with nine other children, were attending swimming lessons provided by TenHuisen.

Scott "got into the deep water of the pool undetected" and was eventually found by TenHuisen’s granddaughter after she went to remove the pool vacuum from the shallow end of the pool, according to Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

The 4-year-old was taken by ambulance to Burke Medical Center and then transferred to the Children's Hospital of Georgia in Augusta, where he later died.

The Augusta Chronicle reached out to TenHuisen for comment, but did not receive a response.