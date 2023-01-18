Greene Gets On Committees

Related
House Democrat Resigns
House Representative G.K. Butterfield, a longtime member of Congress, has announced his resignation ahead of the end of his term, as he now will move into a new lobbying position.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Howard Stern makes bold prediction on McCarthy’s potential House speakership: GOP ‘kooks’ won’t give it to him
Satellite radio host Howard Stern predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will not become Speaker of the House thanks to "kooks" in his party.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership…
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Republican Booed After Accusing Democrats of Drinking During Speaker Vote
Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack made the remarks as she urged for the deadlocked GOP to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
CNN Anchor Nails GOP Rep. Byron Donalds for His George Santos Hypocrisy
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told CNN on Thursday that it wasn't his place to call for his truth-allergic colleague George Santos’ resignation, only for anchor Victor Blackwell to remind him he’s had no problem demanding President Joe Biden to step down.Amid growing uproar for Santos to resign over the non-stop flood of allegations that he fabricated most of his résumé and biography, the freshman New York congressman has remained defiant. Even with most lawmakers from his home state urging him to quit, Santos has said he won’t leave Congress unless everyone who voted for him individually calls on him to...
NY Senate judiciary chair Brad Hoylman-Sigal suggests conservatives need not apply for top judgeships
Fresh off voting down on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s centrist nominee to lead the state’s highest court, the head of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee declared Thursday that progressive Democrats would not allow anyone who ever appeared on the Conservative Party line to get a judgeship. “That’s a decision to take a line from a party that is opposed to reproductive health, that is opposed to workers rights, that is opposed to LGBTQ marriage equality,” Judiciary Committee Chair Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-Manhattan) told WNYC. “I hope we have made it clear moving forward that we will not accept the nomination of judges who run on...
Washington Examiner
DEI hasn't just infected the Left
Diversity, equity, and inclusion seems to have entered the bloodstream of U.S. politics, and it’s not just one party with it in its veins. Sure, the Biden administration and its allies have sworn a loyalty oath to this bizarre ideology, but Republicans pledging to fight it are at times indistinguishable from the radical Left.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Stark Warning to Biden on Oversight
Greene warned the president and the "Biden Crime Family" to "be prepared" after being assigned to the House Oversight Committee.
The House's legal lieutenant in its Trump wars speaks out — about Jan. 6 and more
In a wide-ranging interview with POLITICO, Doug Letter described his tenure battling a former president who tested the limits of executive power at every turn.
