ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Greene Gets On Committees

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XNOz_0kIn5bjr00

Comments / 1

Related
News Breaking LIVE

House Democrat Resigns

House Representative G.K. Butterfield, a longtime member of Congress, has announced his resignation ahead of the end of his term, as he now will move into a new lobbying position.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

CNN Anchor Nails GOP Rep. Byron Donalds for His George Santos Hypocrisy

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told CNN on Thursday that it wasn't his place to call for his truth-allergic colleague George Santos’ resignation, only for anchor Victor Blackwell to remind him he’s had no problem demanding President Joe Biden to step down.Amid growing uproar for Santos to resign over the non-stop flood of allegations that he fabricated most of his résumé and biography, the freshman New York congressman has remained defiant. Even with most lawmakers from his home state urging him to quit, Santos has said he won’t leave Congress unless everyone who voted for him individually calls on him to...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

NY Senate judiciary chair Brad Hoylman-Sigal suggests conservatives need not apply for top judgeships

Fresh off voting down on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s centrist nominee to lead the state’s highest court, the head of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee declared Thursday that progressive Democrats would not allow anyone who ever appeared on the Conservative Party line to get a judgeship. “That’s a decision to take a line from a party that is opposed to reproductive health, that is opposed to workers rights, that is opposed to LGBTQ marriage equality,” Judiciary Committee Chair Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-Manhattan) told WNYC. “I hope we have made it clear moving forward that we will not accept the nomination of judges who run on...
Washington Examiner

DEI hasn't just infected the Left

Diversity, equity, and inclusion seems to have entered the bloodstream of U.S. politics, and it’s not just one party with it in its veins. Sure, the Biden administration and its allies have sworn a loyalty oath to this bizarre ideology, but Republicans pledging to fight it are at times indistinguishable from the radical Left.
HuffPost

HuffPost

254K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy