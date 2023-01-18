ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Voted: Best point guard in high school boys basketball is...?

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
We came up with our list of the top point guards among the city/area high school boys basketball teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek.

Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll.

After all the votes were in, you have given us your answer.

According to the readers of the Enquirer, the B.O.B. — the Best Of Battle Creek among shooting guards — is Josh Andren of Calhoun Christian.

Andren had 63 percent of the vote to finish first in our poll. Keyshaun Matthews of Harper Creek was second.

Here is the winning bio:

Josh Andren

School: Calhoun Christian

Class: Senior

Why he is the best point guard in the city/area: In his fourth year on the varsity and third year starting, Josh Andren shows a great knowledge for the game and how the Calhoun Christian offense should be run. The senior leads the team in points, assists and free-throw percentage and is second in total rebounds.

The Enquirer will continue to look at the B.O.B. for each position among city high school boys basketball teams in the coming weeks. Return on Thursday when we will vote on the best shooting guards in the city/area.

Return daily and vote early and often for who you think is the top player at each position in high school boys basketball.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

