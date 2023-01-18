Read full article on original website
Related
Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
The White House is refusing to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, a risky position that Democrats think is a political winner, but that also reflects their scars from previous fights. Taking the position that you won’t negotiate will allow Republicans to argue that a refusal by the White House to discuss spending…
Washington Examiner
White House: GOP supports the 'ruin of millions of American livelihoods' on debt ceiling
The White House is targeting Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) as it prepares for what is expected to be a protracted political skirmish over whether and how to raise the debt ceiling. “Rep. Biggs is dead wrong to actively support the ruin of millions of American livelihoods, 401k plans, and small businesses, all in the name of scorched earth partisanship,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates wrote Wednesday. “Default would needlessly plunge the country into economic chaos, collapse, and catastrophe while giving our competitors like China an historic boost against us."
Republicans said they chose Trump's DC hotel out of convenience. They've spent almost nothing there since he sold it.
Trump made millions from Republican spending at his DC hotel while president. Now that it's just the Waldorf Astoria, the spending has dried up.
msn.com
It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves
How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
“It makes him look very small”: GOP critics trash Ron DeSantis’ “anti-woke” crusade against the NHL
Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis speaks during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, on November 8, 2022. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Some non-MAGA conservatives in the Republican Party have criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for...
msn.com
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
After three small batches of classified documents were found across President Biden's private office and his home, his approval rating reportedly didn't take any kind of hit. So, Jimmy Fallon suspects the president will reveal one more set of documents, this time totaling much higher. According to a report by...
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims pursuing a partnership in the state is taking a chance with Marxism.
Former Russian Commander Suggests His Country Will 'Sink' by Year's End
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday insisted that his country's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" and "assured," but some of his critics disagree.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
msn.com
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
Ex-RNC chief brutally fact-checks MTG — and offers blunt advice: "Stop with the stupid"
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has a blistering response to Rep. Marjorie...
msn.com
We could soon be facing the biggest financial crisis in history as Republicans threaten to stop paying America's bills
Republicans are using the debt ceiling as leverage to achieve spending cuts on Democratic priorities. But failing to raise the debt ceiling by the summer could cause the US to default on its debt. Consequences of default are dire, and Biden has urged the GOP to not bargain with the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Jokes, Memes After Saying She Won't Sign Bill
"Who's gonna tell her?," critics joked after the Georgia Republican told Fox News that she would not "sign a clean bill raising the debt limit."
msn.com
The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023
Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
It Would Be Nice If Republicans Would Actually Read A Bill
Republicans have made a drama out of legislation to hire some 87,000 IRS employees. Either they don't understand the bill, or they're pretending not to.
Russian casualties in Ukraine have hit an eye-watering 188,000, according to US intelligence
RUSSIAN casualties in Ukraine have hit an eye-watering 188,000 according to United States intelligence, The Sun can reveal. The Americans also estimate that Vladimir Putin's invading forces have seen 2,000 of their tanks destroyed or captured by the heroic Ukrainians in 331 days of war. The massive new figure of...
Republicans push constitutional amendment to allow judges to withhold bail for many more defendants
Some Indiana Republicans want to change the state constitution to allow judges to withhold bail entirely for a lot more people.
Oklahoma Anti-Drag Bill Will Outlaw Women Displaying 'Feminine Persona'
Oklahoma Republican Kevin West is trying to introduce new legislation banning drag shows and drag queen story hours in front of kids.
msn.com
Medvedev warns that a Russian defeat in Ukraine «could provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war.»
Former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the country's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned Thursday that a Russian defeat in the war with Ukraine "could provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war," after which the Kremlin has indicated that there are no changes to its defense doctrine. "Tomorrow, at...
Donald Trump's Decades-Old Habit Is An 'Obstacle' for Prosecutors
That lack of a "smoking gun" makes bringing a case against Trump a risky prospect, controversial attorney Alan Dershowitz told Newsweek in an interview.
Comments / 0