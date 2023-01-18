The White House is targeting Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) as it prepares for what is expected to be a protracted political skirmish over whether and how to raise the debt ceiling. “Rep. Biggs is dead wrong to actively support the ruin of millions of American livelihoods, 401k plans, and small businesses, all in the name of scorched earth partisanship,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates wrote Wednesday. “Default would needlessly plunge the country into economic chaos, collapse, and catastrophe while giving our competitors like China an historic boost against us."

3 DAYS AGO