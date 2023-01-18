Crawford County Boys Basketball Power Poll: Rivals battling for area supremacy

It's time for a fresh edition of the Crawford County Boys Basketball Power Poll.

The top half remains unchanged with our two best teams duking it out for county bragging rights, but last week's bottom team took a big jump up and is now competing for a spot in the top half over the final stretch of the season.

Let's check out this week's power poll.

T-1. Colonel Crawford (10-3)

Two big wins for the Eagles last week keep them tied atop the power poll, but they get honors of being listed first after Saturday's historic result over Lucas that game coach David Sheldon his 300th career win in 16½ seasons. But most importantly, it was a win on the road over a Cubs team expected to battle with Colonel Crawford for a district championship in six weeks. The night before the team grinded out a quality win at Buckeye Central , where the Eagles always seem to have a tough time.

A tough nonleague game Wednesday night at home against KMAC-leading Fredericktown is followed by a road trip to county foe Bucyrus on Saturday. Then, on Tuesday, the marquee matchup of the area is finally here — Colonel Crawford at Wynford.

T-1. Wynford (9-3)

The Royals picked up a big win in their lone game last week, pulling out a 77-74 overtime victory over Upper Sandusky. The Rams have a TON of height and Wynford had to gut out a win after big man Sam McMillan fouled out early in the fourth and Wes Prenger (13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals) got hurt earlier in the week. It was the type of win great teams are able to earn and it speaks volumes of the growth the team has shown in a year.

Back-to-back season-defining games for the Royals are coming up at Carey on Saturday and home against rival Colonel Crawford on Tuesday.

3. Galion (6-7)

It was a .500 week for the Tigers, who earned a 52-39 win over county rival Crestline midweek and then lost 84-60 to River Valley over the weekend in league play. This offense is potent enough to keep up with anyone with Cooper Kent and Elijah Chafin capable of taking over a game in an instant, and players like Jack Hart and Braylen Hart can pour in points in a hurry.

Two MOAC games this week — Thursday at Marion Harding and Saturday afternoon home against Clear Fork.

4. Crestline (5-9)

Four games since we last checked in started with that aforementioned loss to Galion. But since then the Bulldogs have been on a tear, reeling off three consecutive wins over Mansfield St. Peter's (55-35), Cardington-Lincoln (50-43) and Ridgedale (41-38) to leap up from sixth in the power poll to fourth.

Crestline now has two tough games coming up — against Mansfield Christian on Friday in Mid-Buckeye Conference play and home against Seneca East on Tuesday.

5. Buckeye Central (4-9)

Just one game for the Bucks and it was a 48-32 loss to Colonel Crawford. But in reality the game was a lot closer than that for three quarters and should give the team a lot of confidence moving forward with winnable games on the horizon.

A nonleague game at home against New Riegel on Thursday is followed by a trip to Mohawk on Saturday.

6. Bucyrus (2-10)

In its lone game last week, Bucyrus fell 77-43 to a very good Mohawk team at home for its fourth consecutive loss. That was a matchup nightmare for Bucyrus, so it would've taken something special for the result to be much different.

A home game against Colonel Crawford on Saturday is all Bucyrus has this week.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County Boys Basketball Power Poll: Rivals battling for area supremacy